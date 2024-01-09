[WT논평] Military technology changed the course of history (2)

Iron Beam, the first deployable directed-energy weapon, is a major advance in defensive technology that could deter Israel’s enemies, such as Iran and the Palestinians.



The United States has been trying to develop laser-based anti-missile systems for decades. The YAL-1, a huge chemical laser carried by a Boeing 747, was tested successfully against tactical ballistic missiles but the program was canceled a decade ago.



The Navy has successfully tested a ship-borne totally electrical laser against a drone. It reportedly can kill incoming missiles as well. The Air Force and Army both continue to develop directed-energy weapons.



The biggest problem with laser-based weapons is their power requirements and recycling time between firings. The public is used to the “Star Wars” kind of beam weapons which, in fiction, recycle instantly.



The YAL-1 and Navy lasers’ recycling times are classified, but they are probably measured by minutes, not seconds. If the Iron Beam system can recycle much faster, it will give the Israelis a tremendous advantage against drone, mortar, artillery and rocket attacks.



The real question is to what extent Iron Beam will affect the balances of power between Israel and the terrorist networks and Iran. It is probably not the game-changer but it could provide - if enough are produced and deployed - a significant edge in a future conflict.



Israel’s threat against Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and Iran’s other leaders will make them fearful for some time. Combined with Iron Dome, David’s Sling and Iron Beam, they may yet deter Iran at least until it produces nuclear weapons. At that point, Iran will never again be susceptible of deterrence.

군사기술이 역사의 진로를 바꿨다 (2) 제드 배빈(국가안보 칼럼니스트) 최초의 배치 가능한 지향성 에너지 무기인 아이언 빔은 방어 기술의 주요 발전으로 이란과 팔레스타인 같은 이스라엘의 적들을 저지할 수가 있다. 미국은 레이저 기반의 미사일 방어 체제를 수십 년 동안 개발하려고 노력해 왔다. 보잉 747이 운반했던 거대한 화학 레이저인 YAL-1은 전술 탄도미사일 요격 실험에 성공했으나 10년 전에 계획이 취소되었다. 미국 해군은 선박에 탑재하는 완전 전기 레이저로 드론을 요격하는 실험에 성공했다. 그것은 날아 들어오는 미사일도 격추시킬 수 있는 것으로 알려졌다. 미국 공군과 육군 양측은 지향성 에너지 무기 개발을 계속하고 있다. 레이저 기반 무기의 최대 문제는 필요 동력과 발사 사이의 재생 시간이다. 일반인들은 허구 속에서 즉시 재생되는 “스타워즈” 유형의 광선무기에 익숙하다. YAL-1과 해군 레이저의 재생 시간은 극비이지만 아마도 초가 아닌 분으로 측정될 것이다. 만약 아이언 빔 체제가 훨씬 빠르게 재생할 수 있을 경우 이스라엘은 드론, 박격포, 대포, 로켓의 공격에 맞서 엄청나게 유리해질 것이다. 아이언 빔이 이스라엘과 테러 조직 및 이란 사이의 세력 균형에 어느 정도 영향을 미칠 것이냐가 진정한 의문이다. 아마도 그것은 게임체인저가 아닐지도 모르지만 만약 충분한 분량이 생산되어 배치될 경우 미래의 충돌에서 중요한 우위를 제공할 수 있다. 아야톨라 알리 하메네이 및 이란의 다른 지도자들에 대한 베넷의 위협은 당분간 그들을 두려워하게 만들 것이다. 아이언 돔과 다윗의 투석기 및 아이언 빔이 결합될 경우 적어도 이란이 핵무기를 생산할 때까지는 이란을 저지할 수도 있다. 그 시점에는 이란이 이스라엘의 억지력에 다시는 민감하지 않을 것이다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com