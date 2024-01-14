[WT논평] Society ruled by a collective mentality

As the country moves past COVID-19 and the emergency powers that local, federal and state governments created, one begins to wonder if the dystopian worlds created in books such as “1984” and “Anthem” are becoming a reality.



The events of the past few years have seemingly mirrored the worlds many thought were based solely on the imagination of authors like Ayn Rand and George Orwell.



A closer look, however, reveals connections between the fearful fictional societies that plagued our adolescence and the stark realities of today.



In “Anthem,” Rand introduces readers to a society ruled by a collective mentality. The pronoun “I” is never used. While that may sound far-fetched, there are people who think a “One World Order” is entirely possible.



While it has finally come out that COVID-19 most probably originated in a lab, some wonder if the lab leak was a “planned crisis” or a test run to see how the public responds to a global crisis.



According to George Orwell, harnessing people’s thoughts and limiting speech is also mandatory. In “1984,” we see a world where Big Brother surveils everyone’s actions.



To help control thought, Orwell introduced the virtues of newspeak, with the sole purpose of “cutting the language down to the bone and narrow the range of thought.”



There have always been conspiracy theorists. But COVID-19 lockdowns, the inability to question anything about the pandemic, and the repercussions many were subject to when they went against the status quo have taught people to look at the government’s role in our lives in a different light.

집단사고방식이 지배하는 사회 캐서린 프렌지(칼럼니스트) 나라가 코로나19와 지방, 연방, 주 정부가 만든 비상권력을 뒤로하고 이동하는 가운데, 만약 ‘1984’와 ‘앤섬’ 같은 책들이 만들어낸 반이상향적인 세상이 현실이 되고 있는 것이 아닌가 하는 의아심이 들기 시작한다. 과거 몇 년 동안에 벌어진 일련의 사태는, 많은 사람들이 오로지 에인 랜드와 조지 오웰 같은 작가들의 상상에만 기반을 두었다고 생각했던 그런 세상을 반영한 것처럼 보인다. 그러나 좀 더 자세히 들여다보면, 우리 사춘기 청소년들을 괴롭히는 무시무시한 허구의 사회들과 오늘의 각종 냉혹한 현실 사이의 연관성이 드러난다. ‘앤섬’에서 랜드는 집단사고방식의 지배를 받는 사회를 독자들에게 소개한다. “나”라는 대명사는 절대 사용되지 않는다. 설득력이 없어 보일지 모르나 “하나의 세계 질서”가 전적으로 가능하다고 생각하는 사람들이 있다. 코로나19가 아마도 연구실에 기원을 두었을 가능성이 가장 높다는 점이 마침내 드러난 가운데 일부 사람들은 만약 연구실 누출이 ‘계획된 위기’이거나 혹은 세계적 위기에 대중이 어떤 반응을 보이는지 보기 위한 시험이 아니었는지 의구심을 품고 있다. 조지 오웰에 따르면, 사람들의 사고를 길들이고 발언을 제한하는 것 역시 의무적이다. ‘1984’에서 우리는 빅 브라더가 모든 사람들의 행동을 감시하는 세상을 본다. 생각을 통제하는 것을 돕기 위해서 오웰은 모호하고 기만적인 표현을 일삼는 새로운 언어인 뉴스피크를 도입했는데, 이 언어의 유일한 목적은 “언어를 최소한으로 줄이고 생각의 폭을 좁히는 것”이다. 음모이론은 항상 존재해 왔다. 그러나 코로나19 봉쇄와 팬데믹에 관해 무엇이고 물어볼 수 있는 능력의 부재 및 사람들이 현재의 상황에 반대했을 때 많은 사람들이 겪어야 했던 각종 영향은 사람들이 우리 생활 속의 정부 역할을 다른 시각으로 보도록 가르쳤다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com