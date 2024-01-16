[WT논평] To reengage with North Korea is advisable (2)

It is likely that North Korea is confident that it has a tested ICBM that can target the whole of the U.S., with the ability to miniaturize a nuclear warhead to be mated to any of these ICBMs. In short, North Korea believes it is a nuclear threat to the U.S., as it has been for the past decade to our allies South Korea and Japan.



We are now dealing with a North Korea that is building more nuclear weapons, with a new light-water reactor at their Yongbyon nuclear site soon to be activated and ballistic missiles capable of targeting the U.S. It’s a North Korea that refuses to talk to the U.S. and views the U.S. and South Korea as enemies, while aligned with Russia, China and Iran ― the axis of authoritarian states.



The U.S. strategy since the failed Hanoi Summit in February 2019 between then-President Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un has been to “contain and deter” North Korea while trying to get China to persuade North Korea to return to negotiations and refrain from a seventh nuclear test.



So far, China hasn’t helped with North Korea, given the tension with the U.S. And given Russia’s and China’s unwillingness to support any U.N. Security Council resolution sanctioning North Korea for its ballistic missile ― and satellite ― launches and its blatant willingness to trade with and support North Korea, it’s proving difficult to contain a belligerent North Korea that is building more nuclear weapons and missiles to deliver them.



Although the likelihood of North Korea giving up its nuclear weapons is nil, that doesn’t mean we shouldn’t persist with efforts to get North Korea back to negotiations.



A proactive strategy for attempting to reengage with North Korea is advisable.

북한을 다시 포용하는 것이 바람직하다 (2) 조지프 R 디트라니(전 미 대북 6자회담 특사) 북한은 실험을 마친, 미국 전역을 표적으로 삼을 수 있는 대륙간탄도미사일(ICBM)을 보유하고 있다고 확신할 가능성이 있다. 또한 북한은 이 모든 ICBM에 맞추어 장착할 수 있는 핵탄두의 소형화 능력을 갖고 있다. 간단히 말해서 북한은 자국이 지난 10년 동안 우리의 동맹국들인 한국과 일본에 그랬던 것처럼 미국에 위협이 된다고 믿는다. 우리는 지금 다음과 같은 북한에 대처하고 있다. 북한은 더 많은 핵무기를 만들고 있고 영변의 핵개발 단지 안에는 오래지 않아 가동될 새로운 경수원자로가 위치해 있으며 북한의 탄도미사일은 미국을 표적으로 삼을 수 있다. 미국과의 대화를 거부하고 미국 및 한국을 적으로 간주하는 한편 독재국가들의 축을 이루는 러시아, 중국, 이란과 연합한 나라가 북한이다. 2019년 2월 당시 도널드 트럼프 미국 대통령과 김정은 사이의 하노이 정상회담이 실패한 이후 미국의 전략은 북한을 “봉쇄하고 억제하는” 한편 중국이 북한을 설득하여 협상에 복귀하고 7차 핵실험을 자제하게 만들도록 노력하는 것이다. 미국과의 긴장 관계에 비추어볼 때 북한과 관련하여 지금까지 중국은 도움이 되지 않았다. 그리고 러시아와 중국이 북한의 탄도미사일과 위성 발사에 대한 유엔 안전보장이사회의 모든 제재 결의안에 따를 뜻이 없는 데다가 북한과의 무역 및 지원 의사를 노골적으로 표시하는 상황에 비추어볼 때 핵무기와 핵무기 운반용 미사일을 더 많이 만들고 있는 호전적인 북한을 봉쇄하기가 어려운 것으로 드러나고 있다. 북한이 핵무기를 포기할 가능성이 전무할지라도 그것이 우리가 북한을 협상에 복귀시키려는 노력을 지속하지 말아야 한다는 것을 의미하지는 않는다. 북한을 다시 포용하기 위한 시도를 하는 전향적인 전략이 바람직하다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com