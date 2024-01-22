[WT논평] To prepare for the threat North Korea poses (2)

So, if we understand Mr. Kim’s focus on ballistic missiles and recognize the regime’s rapid technological advancements, that should lead us to the conclusion that we must embolden and expand our homeland missile defense systems.



This effort should include continuing to fully fund Ground-Based Midcourse Defense System modernizations and the development and deployment of a much more capable Next Generation Interceptor, a top priority for the Missile Defense Agency.



Furthermore, fostering international collaboration with like-minded allies on missile defense is crucial. The threat posed by North Korean ballistic missiles is not confined to the region; it has far-reaching implications for global security.



Allied nations must come together to share intelligence, technologies and best practices in developing and deploying missile defense systems.



A united front will enhance the overall effectiveness of these defenses and send a clear message that the international community is resolute in its commitment to pushing back against the North Korean regime.



Some critics argue that investing in missile defense is an expensive endeavor with uncertain returns. But the potential costs of inaction far outweigh the financial commitments required for developing and maintaining a robust missile defense shield.



As the United States weighs its role in the world, continuing to support action in multiple theaters and reorienting its national security against nation-state threats, our nation’s leaders must remember that North Korea is capitalizing on the distraction of other countries’ conflicts to advance their nuclear ambitions. We must be prepared.

북한이 제기하는 위협에 대비하기 (2) 아놀드 퍼내로(칼럼니스트) 김정은이 탄도미사일에 초점을 맞춘 사실을 우리가 이해하고 북한 정권의 급속한 기술 개량을 인정한다면 우리는 과감하게 본토의 미사일 방어체제를 확장해야 한다는 결론에 도달하게 될 것이다. 이런 노력 가운데는 지상배치 중거리방어체제의 현대화 및 훨씬 성능이 우수한 차세대 요격체제의 개발과 배치에 대한 충분한 자금 지원을 계속하는 것이 포함된다. 차세대 요격체제 개발은 미사일방어청의 최고 우선 과제이다. 뿐만 아니라 미사일 방어체제에 동일한 생각을 하는 동맹국들과의 국제적인 협력을 강화하는 것이 중요하다. 북한의 탄도미사일이 가하는 위협은 역내에만 국한된 것이 아니다. 그것은 세계 안보에 광범하게 영향을 미친다. 동맹국들은 미사일 방어체제의 개발과 배치 분야에서 정보와 기술 및 우수 사례를 공유해야 한다. 연합전선은 이런 방어체제의 전반적인 효과를 높이고 국제사회가 북한정권에 대항하겠다는 약속이 단호하다는 메시지를 분명하게 전달할 것이다. 일부 비판자들은 미사일 방어체제에 투자하는 것이 대가가 불확실한 값비싼 노력이라고 주장한다. 그러나 행동을 하지 않는 데 따르는 잠재적인 대가는 견실한 미사일 방어의 방패를 개발하고 유지하는 데 필요한 재정약속보다 훨씬 더 크다. 미국이 다수의 전쟁지역에서 지원활동을 계속하고 다른 국가의 각종 위협에 대항하며 국가안보의 방향을 재조정하는 등 자국이 세계에서 담당하는 역할을 저울질함에 있어서 우리나라의 지도자들은 북한이 자기네 핵 야심을 조장하기 위해서 다른 나라들의 분쟁으로 미국의 관심이 산만해지는 상황을 이용하고 있다는 사실을 기억해야 한다. 우리는 대비해야 한다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com △best practices:우수 사례 △resolute:단호한 △endeavor:노력, 시도 △return:보답 △outweigh:-보다 더 크다 △commitment:헌신, 전념, 약속 △reorient:방향을 바꾸다, 초점을 바꾸다, 자기 위치를 다시 확인하다 △capitalize on-:-을 이용하다 △distraction:집중을 방해하는 것