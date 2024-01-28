[WT논평] The demographic clock is ticking

China shocked the world with news that its population fell in 2022, For the first time since the Maoist famines, deaths outnumbered births and the headcount slipped by 850,000 to a mere 1.41 trillion.



Analysts reactions range from a remembrance of how overpopulation fears in the West pressured Beijing into a one-child policy in 1979 to pronouncements that China’s economic decline has arrived.



Pundits lament that China will endure worker shortages, financial stress to support more older adults, and higher capital costs as resources are diverted to mitigate those challenges, but don’t wait for China’s collapse to eliminate it from the race for global supremacy.



The demographic clock is ticking for the West too. Birthrates are too low to sustain populations just about everywhere in advanced industrialized countries, and skilled workers are already scarce.



Western governments face the challenges ― currently a crisis in the United Kingdom ― of financing investment in infrastructure and technology, maintaining living standards for working populations and paying pensions without running up unsustainable deficits.



That’s the crust of the debt ceiling problem here. Through a similar contraption ― the Stability and Growth Pact ― the European Union intended to limit deficit spending and cap accumulated national debts, but those limits are routinely violated and raised there too.



Cookbook progressive remedies ― from subsidies to have babies to government-financed and industry-mandated child care ― haven’t and won’t halt this inexorable disappearance of humanity.

인구시계는 째깍거린다 (1) 피터 모리치(메릴랜드대 경영학 명예교수) 중국은 자국 인구가 2022년에 줄었다는 뉴스로 세계에 충격을 주었다. 마오주의자들이 초래한 기근 이후 사망자 수가 출생자 수를 능가하여 85만명이 줄어든 인구는 단지 14억1000만명이 되었다. 인구 과잉에 대한 서방의 공포가 베이징에 압력으로 작용하여 1979년에 한 자녀 정책을 수립하도록 만든 기억에서부터 중국이 경제적인 쇠퇴에 도달했다는 선언에 이르기까지 분석가들의 반응은 다양하다. 중국이 근로인력 부족과 늘어난 노인들을 부양하기 위한 재정적인 압박 및 그런 여러 과제를 완화하기 위해 각종 자원을 돌려쓰는 데 따르는 자본 비용의 상승을 겪을 것이라고 전문가들은 한탄하지만 중국을 세계의 패권 경쟁에서 제거하게 되는 중국의 붕괴를 기다리지는 말라. 이러한 인구 충격은 서방에서도 진행되고 있다. 산업화한 선진국들의 거의 모든 곳에서 출산율이 너무 낮아서 인구를 계속 유지할 수가 없고 숙련 노동자들은 이미 부족하다. 서방 정부들은 현재 영국이 겪고 있는 인프라 및 기술에 대한 금융 투자, 근로인구의 생활수준 유지, 지속 불가능한 적자의 급증 없이 연금을 지급하는 것 등의 과제들에 직면해 있다. 그것은 이곳에서 부채 상한선 문제의 껍질이다. 유럽연합(EU)은 안정성 협약이라는 비슷한 장치를 통해서 적자 지출을 제한하고 쌓이는 국가 부채의 상한선을 정할 심산이었으나 그런 제한은 다반사로 위반되고 그곳에서 역시 제한을 상향 조정했다. 각종 보조금 지급부터 정부가 재정을 부담하고 산업이 의무적으로 시행하는 아동 돌봄 제도에 아기들을 위탁하는 기존의 요리 처방 같은 각종 진보주의 해결책은 인구가 이처럼 가차 없이 사라지는 것을 중단하지 못했고 앞으로도 그럴 것이다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com △headcount: 인원수 △pronouncement: 선언, 공표 △supremacy: 패권, 우위