[WT논평] China’s Big Brother intelligence apparatus (1)

Chinese President Xi Jinping demands unquestioning obedience to his dictatorial regime. Mobilizing his police state to control China‘s population and commit human rights atrocities, most notably against the Uyghurs, Mr. Xi has imposed an Orwellian level of ideological domination over the state unmatched since Mao’s Cultural Revolution.



Deliberately concealing the outbreak and severity of the COVID-19 virus, Mr. Xi ? whose real power flows from his position as head of the ruling Chinese Communist Party ? demonstrated that his tyrannical government bureaucracy exists only to defend his regime’s security, no matter the human cost at home or abroad.



In early January 2020, health officials in Wuhan were insisting that there was no evidence of human-to-human transmission or any signs of doctors becoming sick. In fact, the disease was already spreading rapidly.



Projecting a false image of absolute state control by suppressing dissenting voices, China did not reveal any human transmission of the virus until Jan. 22, 2020 ? even though we now know that alarm bells were ringing in Wuhan by the end of 2019 over the growing coronavirus caseload.



Communist Party minders assigned to every institution made sure that doctors who tried to warn of the dangers were arrested for “illegal activity.” To this day, Mr. Xi‘s China continues to block any real investigation of the virus’s origin and refuses to publish accurate data.



The COVID-19 fiasco, which resulted in so much unnecessary illness and death, was an outward manifestation of China‘s lethal, centrally controlled autocracy.

중국의 빅브러더 정보기구 (1) 대니얼 N 호프먼(폭스뉴스 기고가) 중국 국가주석 시진핑은 그의 독재적인 정권에 절대적인 복종을 요구한다. 중국 국민을 통제하고 인권 학대를 저지르기 위해서 그의 경찰국가를 동원하고 있는 시진핑은 마오의 문화혁명 이후 유례가 없는 오웰 수준의 이념적 지배를 국가에 강요하고 있다. 위구르족에 대한 인권 학대가 가장 두드러진다. 코로나19 바이러스의 발생과 심각성을 고의로 숨긴 시진핑은 해외와 국내의 인명 피해는 전혀 개의치 않고 오로지 그의 정권 안보를 지키기 위해 그의 독재적인 정부 관료체제가 존재한다는 것을 보여 주었다. 시진핑이 휘두르는 실제 권력은 중국을 지배하는 중국 공산당의 우두머리라는 그의 지위에서 흘러나온다. 2020년 초에 우한의 보건 관리들은 사람 사이의 접촉에 의한 전염의 증거나 혹은 의사들이 병에 걸린 어떤 징후도 없다고 주장했다. 사실 이 질병은 그때 이미 급속히 퍼지고 있었다. 이견을 제시하는 목소리를 억눌러 국가가 절대적으로 통제하고 있다는 헛된 환상을 선전함으로써 중국은 2020년 1월22일까지 코로나바이러스의 인간 전염 사실을 전혀 밝히지 않았다. 심지어 우한에서 2019년 말에 코로나바이러스 발병 건수가 증가하고 있다는 경종이 울리고 있었음을 우리가 지금 알고 있는데도 그랬다. 모든 기관에 배치된 공산당의 감시원들은 위험을 경고하려고 시도했던 의사들을 “불법활동”으로 체포하는 데 만전을 기했다. 오늘날까지 시진핑의 중국은 바이러스의 원천을 실질적으로 조사하려는 모든 노력을 계속 막고 정확한 자료의 발표를 거부하고 있다. 너무나 많은 사람을 질병의 고통과 죽음으로 몰아넣은 코로나19 바이러스 방역의 대대적인 실패는 중앙에서 통제하는 중국의 독재체제가 치명적으로 위험하다는 사실을 외부 세계에 드러냈다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com △severity:심각성 △caseload:담당 건수 △minder:보모, 경호원 △manifestation:징후, 표명, 나타남