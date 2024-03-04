[WT논평] Iran may have five nuclear bombs (2)

To build a bomb takes far more than just enriched uranium. The engineering of a bomb requires a high level of skill ― but U.S. engineers were able to do it in 1945, and the necessary knowledge has leaked from the seven known nuclear states in the past 80 years.



The Iranians have first-rate physicists and engineers, so there is no doubt they can accomplish the task given enough time and resources.



A country must not only be able to build bombs but to tailor them for delivery. A crude bomb could perhaps be smuggled into a city center in a small truck. A bomb could be hidden on a ship or submarine.



A bomb that can be put into a missile, delivered, and exploded at a precise spot takes considerably more engineering skills ― but not ones that are beyond Iranian skill sets.



Given what we think we know, it is possible that the Iranians will have as many as a dozen operative bombs by May. At that point, they may feel comfortable announcing it to the world and, perhaps, set one off underground to prove the point.



How many bombs does a country need before it feels protected from an unprovoked attack? Iran and all of the other nuclear powers are making more (or refurbishing ― in the case of the U.S. and Russia) bombs each month as an insurance policy.



If both Israel and Iran have the capability with enough bombs to destroy each other, it is possible to envision a situation much like the U.S. and Russia had during the Cold War ― a stalemate based on mutually assured destruction. And perhaps that could eventually lead to peace.

이란은 5개의 핵폭탄을 보유했을 가능성이 있다 (2) 리처드 W 란(세계경제성장연구소 총재) 핵폭탄을 만드는 데는 단지 농축 우라늄보다 훨씬 많은 것이 필요하다. 핵폭탄을 만드는 공학적 과정에는 높은 수준의 기술이 필요하다. 그러나 미국의 공학기술자들은 1945년에 그 일을 할 수 있었고 필요한 지식은 알려진 7개 핵폭탄 보유국들로부터 지난 80년 동안 새어 나왔다. 이란 사람들은 1급 물리학자들과 공학기술자들을 보유하고 있으므로 그들이 충분한 시간과 자원을 받을 경우 핵폭탄 제작 업무를 해낼 수 있다는 데는 의문의 여지가 없다. 한 나라는 핵폭탄을 만들 수 있을 뿐만 아니라 폭탄을 운반용으로 조정할 수 있어야 한다. 조잡한 수준의 핵폭탄을 아마도 소형 트럭에 싣고 도시 중심 안으로 몰래 들여올 수 있을 것이다. 핵폭탄을 배나 혹은 잠수함에 숨겨 운반할 수 있다. 미사일에 장착하여 운반하고 정확한 지점에 폭발시킬 수 있는 핵폭탄에는 더 많은 공학기술이 필요하다. 그러나 이런 기술이 이란 사람들이 보유한 일련의 기술 수준을 넘는 것은 아니다. 우리가 알고 있다고 생각하는 지식에 비추어볼 때, 이란 사람들이 5월까지 작동 가능한 핵폭탄을 최고 10여개까지 보유하는 것이 가능하다. 그 시점에서 이란 사람들은 그 사실을 세상에 발표해도 괜찮다고 여길지도 모르며 어쩌면 보유 사실을 증명하기 위해 핵폭탄을 지하에서 터뜨릴 가능성도 있다. 한 나라가 이유 없는 공격으로부터 보호받을 수 있다고 느낄 때까지 얼마나 많은 핵폭탄이 필요할까. 이란과 다른 모든 핵폭탄 보유국들은 보험 정책으로 매달 추가로 핵폭탄을 만들고 있거나 혹은 미국과 러시아의 경우처럼 개량 작업을 한다. 만약 이스라엘과 이란 모두 핵폭탄으로 서로를 파괴하기에 충분한 역량을 갖게 된다면 냉전 동안 미국과 소련과 매우 비슷한 상황 즉 상호파괴보장에 기초한 교착 상태를 상정하는 것이 가능하다. 그리고 아마도 그런 상황은 결국 평화로 이어질 수 있다. 오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com △tailor: 조정하다, 맞추다 △operative: 작동되는 △prove the point: 증명하다 △unprovoked: 정당한 이유 없는 △refurbish: 개조하다, 새로 꾸미다