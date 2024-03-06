中·필리핀 함정, 남중국해서 또 충돌 기사입력 2024-03-06 19:22:38 기사수정 2024-03-06 19:22:38 글씨 크기 선택 가장 작은 크기 글자 한 단계 작은 크기 글자 기본 크기 글자 한 단계 큰 크기 글자 가장 큰 크기 글자 In this frame grab from aerial video footage taken on March 5, 2024 and released by the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG), a Chinese Coast Guard ship (R) deploys a water cannon at the Philippine military-chartered civilian boat Unaizah May 4 (L) during its supply mission near Second Thomas Shoal in the disputed South China Sea. The Philippines said on March 5 that China Coast Guard vessels caused two collisions with Philippine vessels and water cannoned a boat, leaving four crew injured during a resupply mission in the South China Sea. (Photo by Handout / Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / PHILIPPINE COAST GUARD" - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS/2024-03-05 17:01:22/ <저작권자 ⓒ 1980-2024 ㈜연합뉴스. 무단 전재 재배포 금지, AI 학습 및 활용 금지> 5일(현지시간) 남중국해 스프래틀리 군도 세컨드 토머스 암초 부근에서 중국 해안경비대 함정(오른쪽)이 보급 임무를 수행 중인 필리핀 함정과 부딪치며 물대포를 발사하고 있다. 중국은 남중국해의 90%에 달하는 수역의 영유권을 주장하며 필리핀 등 인근 국가와 영유권 분쟁을 빚고 있다. <연합> Copyrights ⓒ 세계일보 무단 전재 및 재배포 금지 연합 메뉴보기 페이스북 공유 트위터 공유 네이버 카카오톡 url 공유 페이스북 공유 카카오플친 공유 카카오스토리 공유