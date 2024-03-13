가자지구에 선박 활용 첫 구호품

epa11217037 A still taken from a handout drone video made available by World Central Kitchen (WCK) shows the Open Arms NGO rescue vessel (C) being towed at open sea dragging a barge (R) loaded with food aid provided by WCK, as it leaves port headed for the Gaza Strip, in Larnaca, Cyprus, 12 March 2024. According to a statement by Open Arms, the NGO and World Central Kitchen (WCK) have overseen the departure of their first Gaza bound food aid boat on 12 March from Larnaca, Cyprus. The aid consists of about 200 tons of food (flour, rice and canned food), it will aim to "alleviate the humanitarian emergency situation experienced by the civilian population in Gaza". This would be the first trip of the Humanitarian aid maritime corridor towards Gaza set up by the two organizations in collaboration with the government of Cyprus. EPA/WCK HANDOUT BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES
국제구호단체 ‘오픈 암스’ 소속 선박이 가자지구에 지원될 식량과 의약품 등 약 200t 분량의 구호품이 실린 바지선을 끌고 12일(현지시간) 키프로스의 라르나카항에서 출항하고 있다. 이스라엘과 팔레스타인 무장정파 하마스의 전쟁이 격화해 육로로의 구호품 전달이 어려워지자 유럽연합(EU) 등 국제사회는 해상을 통한 구호품 지원 경로 개척을 모색해 왔다. 가자지구에서 가장 가까운 EU 회원국인 키프로스에서 선박을 이용한 구호 물품 전달은 처음이다.
<연합>