[WT논평] Major geopolitical issues (2)

The military junta in Myanmar continues its scorched earth approach to wiping out all the ethnic groups opposed to the military coup.



Ayatollah Khomeini brooks no opposition in a defiant Iran that commands and supports Hamas, Hezbollah and Houthi proxies and the Israeli war in Gaza against Hamas continues to displace innocent Palestinians in need of food and shelter.



These are a few of the international conflicts covered by the media, although the focus has been on Ukraine and Israel’s war against the Palestinian militant group Hamas.



Although aid to Ukraine to defeat Russia and ensure the release of the remaining hostages in Gaza while defeating Hamas and enhancing efforts to better protect the innocent civilians in Gaza are concerns of the U.S. and its allies and partners, unfortunate developments in North Korea aren’t getting the attention it deserves.



For many who follow North Korea, there is a sense that war can break out quickly and unexpectedly on the Korean Peninsula, with the potential to affect stability throughout Northeast Asia.



The situation in the South China Sea, Taiwan, the Red Sea, and nuclear proliferation are getting the attention they deserve. Indeed, these all are issues requiring even greater immediate attention.



When you consider these major geopolitical issues, and others in Asia, Europe, Africa and Latin America, the logical assumption is that the United Nations is responsible for helping to prevent and resolve these ? and other ? issues.



But unfortunately, the United Nations and other international organizations have not been able to live up to this expectation. This reality argues for the United States, the European Union and potentially China to assume this role and responsibility.

주요 국제 현안 (2) 조지프 R 디트레이니(전 미 대북 6자회담 특사) 미얀마의 군사평의회는 군사 쿠데타에 반대한 모든 소수민족 집단들을 일소하기 위해 초토화 방식을 계속하고 있다. 아야톨라 호메이니는 반란으로 장악한 이란에서 어떤 반대도 용납하지 않는다. 그런 이란은 하마스, 헤즈볼라, 후티 반군 같은 앞잡이들을 지휘하고 지원하고 있으며, 가자에서 하마스에 대항하는 이스라엘의 전쟁으로 인해서 식량과 거처가 필요한 무고한 팔레스타인 주민들이 삶의 터전에서 쫓겨나고 있다. 팔레스타인 무장집단인 하마스에 대항하는 이스라엘의 전쟁과 우크라이나 전쟁에 초점이 맞추어져 있으나 언론이 보도하는 국제분쟁은 소수이다. 러시아를 패배시키기 위해서 우크라이나를 지원하고 하마스를 패배시키고 남은 인질들의 석방을 보장하는 가운데 가자의 무고한 시민들을 더 잘 보호하기 위해 노력을 증대하는 것이 미국과 동맹국들 및 협력국가들의 관심사이지만 북한 내부의 불행한 사태 전개는 마땅한 주목을 받지 못하고 있다. 북한의 사태 추이를 지켜보고 있는 많은 사람들은 한반도에서 예상치 못한 전쟁이 급속하게 발발할 가능성이 있다는 것을 의식하고 있다. 한반도의 전쟁은 동북아시아 전역의 안정에 영향을 미칠 가능성이 있다. 남중국해, 대만, 홍해의 상황과 핵무기 확산은 마땅한 주목을 받고 있다. 사실 이런 국제 현안들은 즉각적이고 더욱 큰 주목을 요한다. 독자가 이런 주요 지정학적 현안들과 아시아, 유럽, 아프리카, 라틴아메리카의 다른 현안들을 고려할 때 유엔이 이런 현안들과 여타 현안들을 예방하고 해결하는 것을 도울 책임이 있다는 논리적인 가정을 하게 된다. 그러나 불행히도 유엔과 다른 국제기구들은 이런 기대에 부응할 수가 없었다. 이런 현실은, 미국과 유럽연합 및 잠재적으로는 중국이 이런 역할과 책임을 다해야 한다는 점을 분명히 보여준다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com △scorched earth:초토 △brook:용납하다 △displace:쫓아내다, 옮겨놓다 △sense:의식