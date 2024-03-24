[WT논평] The abolition of nuclear weapons (1)

The Cold War ushered in a nuclear arms race that was unsustainable ― even at the time, everyone knew it. The solution, many argued, was the abolition of nuclear weapons.



That answer was enshrined in the Nonproliferation Treaty(NPT), which required each party to the treaty to “pursue negotiations in good faith on effective measures relating to cessation of the nuclear arms race … and to nuclear disarmament … ”



However noble the goal of nuclear weapons abolition might be, it has gone nowhere since the NPT entered into force in 1970. None of the original five NPT nuclear weapons states (the U.S., U.K., U.S.S.R. (now the Russian Federation), France and China) have eliminated their nuclear arsenal, although the U.S. and Russia have made substantial reductions.



Moreover, the number of states that possess nuclear weapons has subsequently increased to include Pakistan, India, North Korea, and probably Israel. Iran will probably join this group shortly.



That there has been no substantive migration to nuclear abolition is entirely predictable. There is no basis to suppose that verifiable nuclear disarmament is achievable.



Under current circumstances the U.S. would never agree to nuclear abolition. The U.S. has and will have for the immediate future, the most lethal, agile, and responsive conventional military capability in history.



Other nuclear states with weaker conventional military forces cling to their nuclear capabilities more tightly than we do. Indeed, our vastly superior conventional forces drive our rivals to depend on their nuclear arsenals as a countervailing force.



Nuclear arms abolitionists believe a world without nuclear weapons would be a better, safer, more prosperous place. Their beliefs are wrong on all counts.

핵무기의 폐기(1) 데이비드 조너스(조지워싱턴대 로스쿨 부교수) 냉전으로 핵무기 경쟁이 시작되었고 이 경쟁은 지속이 불가능하다는 사실을 당시조차도 모든 사람이 알았다. 해결책은 핵무기의 폐기라고 많은 사람이 주장했다. 그 해답은 핵확산금지조약(NPT) 속에 소중하게 간직되었다. 이 조약은 조약의 모든 당사자의 “핵무기 경쟁의 중단 및 핵무장 해제와 관련된 효과적인 대책의 성실한 협상의 추구를” 의무화했다. 핵무기 폐기의 목표가 아무리 고귀할지라도 NPT가 1970년에 발효된 이후 조약은 아무런 성과도 거두지 못했다. 미국 및 소련이 상당한 핵무기 감축을 했음에도 불구하고 원래의 NPT 5개국인 미국, 영국, 소련(현재의 러시아 연방), 프랑스, 중국 가운데 자국이 보유한 핵무기를 제거한 나라는 하나도 없었다. 그뿐만 아니라 핵무기를 보유한 국가의 수가 나중에 증가하여 파키스탄, 인도, 북한과 아마도 이스라엘을 포함하게 되었다. 이란은 단기간 내에 이 그룹에 합류할 가능성이 있다. 핵무기 폐기로의 실질적인 이동이 실현되지 않는다는 것은 전적으로 예측이 가능했다. 진정한 핵무장 해제가 달성 가능하다고 가정할 만한 근거가 없다. 현재 상황 속에서 미국은 핵무기 폐기에 결코 동의하지 않을 것이다. 미국은 가까운 장래에는, 역사상 가장 치명적이고 적의 공격에 대응하여 신속히 가동되는 재래식 군사 능력을 계속 보유할 것이다. 재래식 군사력이 더 약한 다른 핵무기 국가들은 우리보다 더 단단하게 핵군사력에 매달린다. 사실 우리의 엄청나게 우월한 재래식 군사력이, 우리의 경쟁국들이 핵무기를 대항 수단으로 의존하도록 만들고 있다. 핵무기 폐기를 주장하는 사람들은 핵무기 없는 세상이 더 낫고 안전하며 더욱 번영할 것이라고 믿는다. 그들의 믿음은 모든 면에서 틀렸다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com