[WT논평] The UN has become a global stage for terrorists

The United Nations has become a global stage for thugs and terrorists; a de facto enemy of the United States that helps murderous Mexican drug cartels smuggle criminals into our country; a metastatic bureaucracy that demands more money and more power; and a relief staff in the Gaza Strip that willfully cheered and joined Hamas on Oct. 7 in the worst holocaust since the Holocaust.



Let’s look at a speech at the U.N. a few months ago, delivered by the foreign minister of Iran, the greatest terror state on Earth.



“I say frankly to the American statesmen, that we do not welcome an expansion of the war. But if the genocide in Gaza continues, they will not be spared from this fire,” said Hossein Amir-Abdollahian. He essentially threatened war on the U.S. Still, Iran has and is waging war against us through its proxies.



Iran is basically a collection of cowards. It pays oil money to operational foreign terrorists to let them do the actual butchering as the mullahs sip tea in Tehran.



In February, the Israel Defense Forces began presenting evidence on how the United Nations participated in the mass murder of Jews. It said that at least a dozen staff members of the U.N. Relief and Works Agency, or UNRWA, “actively participated” in the killing of over 1,200 innocent Jews.



The IDF also showed photo evidence of how a main Hamas tunnel, an intelligence and weapons hub, led directly to a UNRWA school.



United Nations Watch, a Swiss nongovernmental organization in Geneva. uncovered a Telegram group chat of 3,000 UNRWA teachers “showing widespread support for Hamas terrorism.”

유엔은 테러분자들의 세계 무대가 되었다 로언 스카버러(칼럼니스트) 유엔은 폭력배들과 테러분자들의 세계 무대가 되었다. 이들은 살인을 서슴지 않는 멕시코의 마약 카르텔들이 범죄자들을 우리나라 안으로 밀입국시키는 것을 돕는 사실상 미국의 적들이다. 그들은 더 많은 돈과 권력을 요구하는 전이성을 지닌 관료체제다. 그들은 유대인 대학살 이후 최악인 10월7일의 대규모 학살극에서 고의로 하마스에 가담하고 응원한 가자지구의 유엔 구호사업기구의 직원들이다. 지구상 최대의 테러 국가인 이란 외무장관이 몇 달 전 유엔에서 한 연설을 보자. 호세인 아미르압돌라히안은 이렇게 말했다. “나는 우리가 전쟁의 확대를 환영하지 않는다는 점을 미국 정치인들에게 솔직하게 말한다. 그러나 만약 가자의 대학살이 지속될 경우 그들은 이 불길을 피하지 못할 것이다.” 기본적으로 그는 미국과 전쟁을 벌이겠다고 위협한 것이다. 그러나 이란은 자기네 앞잡이들을 통해서 우리와 이미 전쟁을 계속해 왔다. 이란은 기본적으로 겁쟁이들의 집단이다. 이란은 이슬람 율법학자들이 테헤란에서 차를 마시는 동안 외국의 테러분자들이 작전을 벌여 실제의 학살을 자행하도록 테러분자들에게 석유로 번 돈을 지불한다. 유대인 대규모 살해에 유엔이 가담한 방식을 보여주는 증거를 2월에 이스라엘 국방군이 제시하기 시작했다. 이스라엘 국방군은 유엔 구호사업기구의 직원들 최소 10여명이 1200명이 넘는 무고한 유대인 살해에 “적극적으로 가담했다”고 말했다. 이스라엘 국방군은 또한 하마스의 정보 및 무기 공급의 중심역할을 한 주요 땅굴이 유엔 구호사업기구의 학교로 직접 연결된 정황을 보여 주는 사진 증거를 제시했다. 스위스의 제네바에 있는 비정부기구인 유엔 워치는 유엔 구호사업기구의 교사 3000명이 전보로 나눈 집단 대화를 공개했는데, 이들의 대화는 “하마스 테러활동에 대한 광범한 지원을 보여준다.” 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com △thug:폭력배 △metastatic:전이성의 △willfully:고의로 △holocaust:유대인 대학살, 대파괴 △genocide:집단학살 △be spared:해를 입지 않다