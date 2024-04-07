[WT논평] Confronting aggression in Ukraine and the Middle East

America and its allies will long regret failing to directly confront wanton aggression in Ukraine and the Middle East. The economic costs will be real and substantial.



Devoting 1.5% more of GDP to discourage Mr. Putin’s revanchist agenda would shrink Europe’s civilian economies and make the investments necessary to compete with Chinese manufacturing and American technology exponentially more difficult.



Iran is financing Hamas in Gaza, Hezbollah in Lebanon and Syria, and Houthis in Yemen. The latter’s attacks on shipping are forcing a de facto partial closing of the Suez Canal and greatly increasing freight costs between Asia and Europe. Piracy is rising off the coast of Somalia, the Gulf of Aden and the Malacca Strait.



U.S. attacks on terrorist sites do not address the fundamental problem: Iran provides the arms to attack Israel and international shipping. Failing to confront Iran directly makes stable peace in the Middle East impossible.



More than half of all seaborne commerce passes through the above-mentioned chokepoints. Hence, endless war and skirmishes in the Middle East make threats to and elevated costs in global commerce more or less permanent.



If the United States does not deal directly with Iran ? and remains committed to protecting Israel and combating the piracy Iran finances in the Middle East ? we will need an even larger fleet, given the size and anticipated growth of the Chinese navy.



If we don’t see those gains in the GDP statistics or our living standards, in no small measure, it will be because of the necessity of decoupling from China compounded by our failure to deal decisively with Russia and Iran.

우크라이나 및 중동 침략과의 정면대결 피터 모리치(메릴랜드대 명예 경영학 교수) 미국과 동맹국들은 우크라이나와 중동에서 자행된 이유 없는 침공에 직접 대항하는 데 실패한 사실을 오랜 기간 후회하게 될 것이다. 경제적인 대가는 규모가 상당하고 실질적이다. 푸틴의 영토회복주의 목표를 저지하기 위해 국내총생산의 1.5%를 추가 지출함으로써 유럽 각국의 민간 경제는 축소될 것이며, 중국의 제조업 및 미국의 기술과 경쟁하는 데 필요한 투자는 기하급수적인 어려움에 처하게 될 것이다. 이란은 가자의 하마스, 레바논과 시리아의 헤즈볼라, 예멘의 후티반군에게 자금을 제공하고 있다. 후자의 선박 운항 공격은 수에즈운하를 어쩔 수 없이 사실상 부분 폐쇄하게 만들었고, 아시아와 유럽 사이의 운송비용을 대폭 올리고 있다. 소말리아 연안과 아덴만 및 말라카해협에서 해적질이 크게 증가하고 있다. 테러범들의 기지에 대한 미국의 잇단 공격은 근본적인 문제를 해결하지 못한다. 이스라엘과 국제 선박 운항을 공격하도록 이란이 무기를 제공하고 있다. 이란에 직접 대항하는 데 실패하는 것은 중동의 안정적 평화를 이루는 것을 불가능하게 만든다. 해상으로 수송되는 모든 상업물량의 절반 이상이 위에 언급된 병목 해역들을 통과한다. 따라서 중동에서 끝없이 벌어지는 전쟁과 소규모 전투는 국제 상업활동을 다소 영구적으로 위협하고 비용을 올리게 된다. 만약 미국이 이란에 직접적으로 대처하고 이스라엘을 보호하며 이란이 자금을 제공하는 중동의 해적들과 싸우지 않을 경우, 중국 해군의 규모 및 예상되는 성장을 감안할 때 우리는 더 큰 함대가 필요하게 될 것이다. 만약 우리가 국내총생산 혹은 생활수준이 작지 않게 성장하지 않는 사태에 직면하게 된다면 그것은 우리가 러시아 및 이란에 단호하게 대처하는 데 실패함으로써 더욱 복잡해지는 중국과의 분리 필요성 때문일 것이다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com