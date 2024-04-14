[WT논평] Putin’s strategy to put a wedge between the U.S. and North Korea (1)

As he tries to recreate the Russian empire, Vladimir Putin has compared himself to Peter the Great. On Aug. 8, 2008, Russia invaded Georgia, claiming it was a peace enforcement operation. It ended later that month with a cease-fire.



On Feb. 20, 2014, Russia invaded and then annexed the Crimean Peninsula. And on Feb. 24, 2022, Russia invaded Ukraine, thinking it would be a cakewalk.



Mr. Putin and his security services were wrong: Ukraine could be a replay of the Soviet Union’s humiliating defeat in Afghanistan. The war in Ukraine just entered its third year.



As Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine continues, memories of the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan in 1979 - and the stark images of the thousands of body bags returned to grieving parents, were revived.



By all accounts, Mr. Putin should be concerned about his credibility and the support of the Russian people and elites. His reckless decision to invade Ukraine and the recent sham election that added six more years to his 24-year reign of power and now the security failure with the ISIS-K terrorist attack on the Crocus City Hall concert hall in Krasnogorsk, should be cause for concern for Mr. Putin.



It appears, however, that Mr. Putin, the former KGB expert at “active measures” - political warfare to influence world events and weaken the U.S. - is confident that he will prevail, domestically and internationally.



Mr. Putin’s embrace of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and the North’s military support of Mr. Putin’s war in Ukraine is part of Mr. Putin’s strategy to put a permanent wedge between the U.S. and North Korea, ensuring that North Korea views and treats the U.S. - and South Korea - as the enemy.

미국과 북한 사이에 쐐기를 박는 푸틴의 전략(1) 조지프 R 디트라니(전 미 대북6자회담 특사) 블라디미르 푸틴은 러시아 제국을 재창조하려고 애쓰는 가운데 자신을 표트르대제와 비교했다. 2008년 8월8일 러시아가 평화실행 작전이라고 주장하면서 조지아를 침공했다. 전쟁은 그달 후반에 휴전으로 끝났다. 2014년 2월20일 러시아는 크름반도를 침공하여 합병했다. 그리고 2022년 2월24일 우크라이나를 침공했는데 침공이 식은 죽 먹기라고 생각했다. 푸틴과 그의 여러 안보 당국은 오판을 했다. 우크라이나는 구소련이 아프가니스탄에서 겪은 굴욕적인 패배의 재판이 될 수 있다. 우크라이나 전쟁은 방금 3년째로 접어들었다. 우크라이나에 대한 러시아의 침공전쟁이 계속되고 있는 가운데 1979년 구소련의 아프가니스탄 침공과 슬퍼하는 부모들에게 돌아온 수많은 시체 자루의 삭막하고 냉혹한 모습들의 기억이 되살아났다. 모든 사람의 이야기에 따르면, 푸틴은 자신에 대한 러시아 국민과 지배계층의 신뢰와 지지에 대해 걱정할 필요가 있다. 무모한 우크라이나 침공 결정과 그의 24년에 걸친 권력통치에 6년을 보탠 최근의 엉터리 선거 및 지금 크라스노고르스크의 크로쿠스 시티 홀 콘서트 홀에 대한 ISIS-K 테러분자들의 공격에 대한 보안 실패는 푸틴이 걱정해야 할 이유가 된다. 그러나 세계적인 사건에 영향력을 행사하고 미국을 약화시키기 위한 정치적인 전쟁인 “적극 조치”에 과거 KGB의 달인이었던 푸틴은 자신이 국내외적으로 승리할 것이라고 자신하는 것으로 보인다. 푸틴이 북한 지도자 김정은을 포용하고 푸틴의 우크라이나 전쟁에 대한 북한의 군사 지원을 받아들이는 것은 미국과 북한 사이에 영구적인 쐐기를 박는 푸틴 전략의 일부분이다. 그렇게 함으로써 북한이 미국 및 한국을 적으로 보고 대처하도록 보장한다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com