"6주간 총선 시작합니다" 기사입력 2024-04-15 02:24:26

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, center, releases his ruling Bharatiya Janata Party's manifesto for the upcoming national parliamentary elections in New Delhi, India, Sunday, April 14, 2024. Standing from L to R with him are BJP's senior leaders Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Party President JP Nadda, and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)/2024-04-14 14:41:30/

19일(현지시간)부터 6주간의 총선에 돌입하는 인도의 나렌드라 모디 총리(가운데) 등 집권 정치연합 국민민주연합(NDA) 소속 인도국민당(BJP) 관계자들이 14일 뉴델리에서 선거 공약 선언문을 들어 보이고 있다. <연합>