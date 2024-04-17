[WT논평] Putin’s strategy to put a wedge between the U.S. and North Korea (3)

No doubt Mr. Putin was pleased to see the progressively tense relationship between the U.S. and China over Taiwan, the South China Sea, trade wars, semiconductors, intellectual property theft, fentanyl, Ukraine and other issues.



If Mr. Putin had aimed to put a wedge between the U.S. and China, he might have concluded that he had succeeded.



Recent developments, however, should give pause to Mr. Putin’s optimism. At the United Nations, China abstained when Russia vetoed the Security Council resolution to extend the Panel of Experts monitoring North Korea’s compliance with sanctions; Mr. Xi recently declared publicly that “China opposes any threat or use of nuclear weapons” when Putin was threatening to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine.



More importantly, Mr. Xi, confronted with significant economic challenges in China - foreign companies leaving China with less foreign direct investment coming into China, consumers spending less, challenging demographics, a real estate bubble, and sluggish economic growth - apparently realizes that it is not a given that China will be the predominant global power in 2049, the centennial of the founding of the People’s Republic of China.



Mr. Putin needs China and North Korea to support Mr. Putin’s efforts to recreate the Russian Empire. He wants China and North Korea to view the U.S. as the enemy.



Hopefully, China will push back and not align itself with a revanchist Russian Federation. And North Korea will realize, assuming the U.S. and South Korea are more flexible and creative in their approach to Pyongyang, that it is in North Korea’s interest, for the security of the country and the well-being of its people, to have a normal relationship with the U.S. and South Korea.

미국과 북한 사이에 쐐기를 박는 푸틴의 전략 (3) 조지프 R 디트라니(전 미 대북6자회담 특사) 대만, 남중국해, 무역전쟁, 반도체, 지식재산 도둑질, 펜타닐 마약, 우크라이나, 여타 현안들을 놓고 미국과 중국 사이에 긴장이 점점 고조되는 것을 보고 푸틴이 즐거워했다는 데는 의문의 여지가 없다. 만약 푸틴이 미국과 중국 사이에 쐐기를 박는 것을 목표로 삼았다면 그는 자신이 성공했다는 결론을 내렸을 가능성이 있다. 그러나 최근의 일련의 사태 전개는 푸틴의 낙관에 제동을 걸어 마땅하다. 유엔에서 북한의 제재조치 준수를 감시하는 전문가위원회를 연장하는 안보리 결의안에 러시아가 거부권을 행사했을 때 중국은 기권했다. 푸틴이 우크라이나에서 핵무기를 사용하겠다고 위협하고 있을 때 시진핑은 “중국이 모든 핵무기 사용이나 혹은 사용 위협에 반대한다”고 공개적으로 최근 선언했다. 외국 회사들이 중국을 떠나면서 중국 안으로 들어오는 외국인 직접 투자가 줄어들고 소비자 지출이 감소하며 인구감소의 난제, 부동산 거품, 경제성장 둔화 등 중국 내부에서 여러 가지 상당한 경제적 도전에 직면한 시진핑이 중국이 중화인민공화국 창설 100주년이 되는 2049년에 세계의 지배적인 강대국이 될 것이라는 기대가 기정사실이 아니란 것을 분명히 깨닫고 있다. 푸틴은 러시아 제국 재창조를 위한 자신의 노력에 대한 중국과 북한의 지원이 필요하다. 그는 중국과 북한이 미국을 적으로 간주하기를 원한다. 중국이 이런 푸틴에게 반발하여 영토회복주의를 추구하는 러시아연방을 공개적으로 지지하지 않기를 기대해 본다. 그리고 북한은 미국과 한국이 평양에 접근하는 방식 면에서 보다 유연하고 창의적인 자세를 취하고 있으며 미국 및 한국과 정상적인 관계를 유지하는 것이 자국의 안보와 국민의 복지 면에서 북한에 이익이 된다는 점을 깨닫게 될 것이다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com