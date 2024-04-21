[WT논평] Isolating Moscow by building the Middle Corridor (1)

Amid the pomp and pageantry of Moscow’s May 9 Victory Day parade commemorating the Soviets’ triumph in World War Ⅱ, the attendance of some post-Soviet Central Asian Republics presidents was not only about the past joint sacrifices.



Nor was it about Vladimir Putin’s desperate need to break out of the unprecedented isolation into which he plunged Russia. It was also about geoeconomics.



In the year after Russia’s 2022 reinvasion of Ukraine, freight volume more than doubled on the Middle Corridor, a transportation network connecting Asia with Europe via rail, boat and highway.



In March, U.S. unveiled a new approach to Central Asia that stressed the facilitation of the Middle Corridor, which bypasses Russia. This route removes Russia’s ability to extort its neighbors by leveraging its transit infrastructure while expanding an independent economic artery to the states of Central Asia and further to China.



In April, Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan, the two indispensable state actors for the Middle Corridor, proposed the expansion of the strategic route. An expansive overland trade network linking Central and East Asia and Europe has haunted the imaginations of merchants and rulers since the Mongol Empire fully realized its potential in the 13th century.



Today, however, the 2013 China’s Belt and Road initiative, which connects East and West, is jeopardized by the Russian aggression in Ukraine.



The strategic rationale of the Middle Corridor is that Russia ends up a net loser. The multimodal route would link West to East via Turkey (or Black Sea route), Georgia ports, Azerbaijan, and across the Caspian Sea to Central Asia and beyond.

중앙회랑 구축으로 모스크바 고립시키기 (1) 아리엘 코언(애틀랜틱 카운슬의 유라시아 센터 선임연구원) 제2차 세계대전에서 소련이 승리한 것을 기념하는 거창하고 화려한 모스크바의 5월9일 전승절 행진을 참관한 과거 소련에 속했던 몇몇 중앙아시아 공화국 대통령들은 단지 과거에 치른 공동의 희생에만 관심이 있는 것이 아니다. 또한 그것은, 블라디미르 푸틴이 러시아를 던져 넣은 전례 없는 고립을 깨고 나와야 할 푸틴의 절박한 필요성에 관한 것도 아니었다. 그것은 또한 지리경제학에 관한 것이기도 했다. 러시아의 2022년 우크라이나 재침공 후 1년 동안, 철도와 선박 및 고속도로를 경유하여 아시아와 유럽을 연결하는 운송망인 중앙회랑의 화물 수송량은 2배 이상 증가했다. 3월에 미국은 러시아를 우회하는 중앙회랑의 촉진을 강조하는 새로운 중앙아시아 접근법을 공개했다. 이 통로는 러시아가 자국의 운송 인프라를 지렛대 삼아 이웃나라들을 갈취하는 능력을 제거하는 한편 중앙아시아 국가들과 더 멀리는 중국에 이르는 독립적인 경제 동맥을 확장한다. 중앙회랑에서 필수적인 역할을 담당하는 두 나라인 아제르바이잔과 카자흐스탄은 이 전략적인 통로의 확장을 4월에 제안했다. 중앙아시아 및 동아시아를 유럽과 연결하는 광범위한 육상 무역 연결망은 몽골제국이 13세기에 그 잠재력을 완전히 이해한 이후 상인들과 통치자들이 항상 머릿속에 그려 왔다. 그러나 오늘날 중국의 동양과 서양을 잇는 2013년 일대일로 정책은 러시아의 우크라이나 침공으로 위태로워졌다. 중앙회랑의 전략적 근거는 러시아가 순수한 패배자로 끝난다는 것이다. 다목적을 지닌 이 통로는 튀르키예 혹은 흑해 통로 및 조지아의 몇몇 항구와 아제르바이잔 그리고 카스피해를 건너 중앙아시아와 그 너머까지 경유하여 서양과 동양을 연결할 것이다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com