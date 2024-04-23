[WT논평] Isolating Moscow by building the Middle Corridor (2)

One wouldn’t know this profound geoeconomic transformation was unfolding just by looking at the Moscow parade. Central Asian leaders begrudgingly sharing the stage with Mr. Putin are simultaneously working with Beijing and Brussels on isolating Moscow by building the Middle Corridor.



Regrettably, Western investment and international support for economically bypassing Russia did not materialize. During Russia’s shaky experiment with democracy in the 1990s, or even before Mr. Putin’s 2008 aggression against Georgia, this was an understandable choice.



The Middle Corridor requires political will, local support and significant multilateral investment to upgrade and expand infrastructure and build connections across the Caspian Sea and new port facilities.



The World Bank, International Financial Corp., Development Finance Corp., European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, and others need to get fully engaged.



After 2008, and especially after 2022, the political calculus changed. Ignoring the Middle Corridor is a failure we should mitigate.



We know what happens when Russia can exercise economic leverage over its neighbors and why the Middle Corridor is so important. Even before the 2014 seizure of Crimea and the war in the Donbas, Ukraine too was a victim of Russia’s energy dominance from 2007 through 2014.



Armenia, Azerbaijan, Moldova, Uzbekistan and most post-Soviet states have been directly coerced by Russia. Romania, Balkan and Baltic states also suffered from gas supply disruptions.



Russia’s transit dominance is used to choke neighbors’ economies. Lacking Western support, neighbors then fold or appease the Kremlin.