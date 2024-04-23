[WT논평] Isolating Moscow by building the Middle Corridor (3)

The most brazen example of this can be seen in Kazakhstan, with a landmass the size of Western Europe and the 12th-largest oil supply, which refused to recognize Russia’s annexations of Ukraine’s territory and offered to send more oil to the European Union.



Russia temporarily severed Kazakhstan’s energy links with the outside world.



Yet Russia would have to confront the neighborhood’s heavyweight. China, the Belt and Road godfather, is interested in the project. Despite the February 2022 “friendship without limits” and a subsequent meeting between “close friends” Xi Jinping and Mr. Putin this past March, China has been reluctant to help Russia directly.



China is warming up to the Middle Corridor for three reasons. First, it wants to increase its influence in Central Asia at Mr. Putin’s expense. Second, it wants more trade with Europe that is not dependent on Russian goodwill or liable to Western secondary sanctions. Third, it hopes to increase European dependency on China and splinter the Western alliance.



The Middle Corridor should effectively prevent conceding strategic economic engagement in Eurasia to Russia and China alone. The U.S. companies need to be more involved in Central Asia, Caucasus, and specifically the Middle Corridor. For that, broad U.S. and EU strategic support is necessary.



The Middle Corridor will isolate Russia, help Ukraine, spur economic development in a part of the world dominated by Russia and China, and supply the EU and the world with the necessary raw materials, including hydrocarbon energy, uranium, rare earths, wheat and fertilizer. But most of all, it may drive a wedge between Moscow and Beijing.

중앙회랑 구축으로 모스크바 고립시키기 (3) 아리엘 코언(애틀랜틱 카운슬의 유라시아센터 선임연구원) 이것의 가장 노골적인 사례를 카자흐스탄에서 볼 수 있다. 영토 규모가 서유럽과 같으며 12번째 석유 공급국인 카자흐스탄은 러시아의 우크라이나 영토 합병 인정을 거부했고 유럽연합에 더 많은 석유를 보내겠다고 제안했다. 러시아는 카자흐스탄과 바깥세계의 에너지 연결을 일시적으로 절단했다. 그러나 러시아는 이웃에 있는 강대국과 상대하지 않을 수 없다. 일대일로의 대부인 중국은 이 사업계획에 관심이 있다. 2022년 2월의 ‘제한 없는 없는 우호관계’와 ’절친인’ 시진핑과 푸틴의 지난 3월 후속 회담에도 불구하고 중국은 러시아에 대한 직접 지원을 꺼리고 있다. 중국은 3가지 이유에서 중앙회랑을 좋아하게 되었다. 첫째, 중국은 푸틴을 희생시키는 대가로 중앙아시아에서 자국의 영향력 확대를 원한다. 둘째, 중국은 유럽과의 무역 증대를 원하지만 러시아의 호의에 기대거나 혹은 서방의 2차 제재 위험을 원하지 않는다. 셋째, 중국은 자국에 대한 유럽의 의존 증대와 서방의 동맹 분열을 희망한다. 중앙회랑은 유라시아에서 전략적인 경제 참여를 오로지 러시아 및 중국에게 양도하는 것을 효과적으로 방지할 것이다. 미국 회사들은 중앙아시아, 카프카스, 특히 중앙회랑에 더 많이 참여할 필요가 있다. 그것을 위해서 미국과 유럽연합의 전략적 지원이 필요하다. 중앙회랑은 러시아를 고립시키고 우크라이나를 도와주며 러시아 및 중국이 지배하는 세계의 그 부분에서 경제개발을 촉진하고 유럽연합과 세계에 필요한 각종 원자재를 공급할 것이며 그 가운데는 탄화수소 에너지, 우라늄, 희토류, 밀과 비료가 포함된다. 그러나 무엇보다도 그것은 모스크바와 베이징 사이에 쐐기를 박을 가능성이 있다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com △brazen:뻔뻔한 △liable to:갚아야 하는, 하기 쉬운 △warm up to:좋아하게 되다 △concede:내주다 △rare earths:희토류