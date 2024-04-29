[WT논평] North Korea launched a damaging cyberattack (1)

One of the more ominous consequences of Russian leader Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, the most destructive land war in Europe since World War II, has been the tectonic shift in the geopolitical landscape it has caused.



Increasingly dependent economically and militarily on Iran, North Korea and China, the Kremlin has become the centerpiece of this century’s new axis of tyranny.



Recent Intelligence threat briefing on Capitol Hill, Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines emphasized that, because of its needs in the war, Russia has been “forced … to grant long-term concessions to China, North Korea and Iran, with the potential to undermine, among other things, long-held nonproliferation norms.”



Ms. Haines added that the four dictatorships’ “growing cooperation and willingness to exchange aid in military, economic, political, and intelligence matters enhances their individual capabilities.”



The emerging axis of tyranny only complicates the already complex threats to U.S. security, including China’s militarization of the South China Sea, North Korea’s nuclear saber rattling, Hamas’ attack on our ally Israel, and Iran’s growing nuclear capability, ballistic missile programs and support of proxy terror groups.



But the threats are even more multifarious, especially in the unregulated fifth domain of cyberspace, which operates as a force multiplier for freedom of expression and commerce. The U.S. private sector is squarely in the crosshairs of not only cyber criminals but also cyber spies recruited by the North Korean, Chinese, Russian and Iranian regimes.

북한이 해로운 사이버 공격을 개시했다 (1) 대니얼 N 호프먼(칼럼니스트) 러시아 지도자 블라디미르 푸틴의 우크라이나 침공의 더욱 불길한 결과들 가운데 하나는 그 침공이 초래한 지정학적 환경의 심대한 변화다. 이번 침공은 2차대전 이후 유럽에서 벌어진 가장 파괴적인 지상 전쟁이다. 경제적으로, 군사적으로 점점 더 이란, 북한, 중국에 의존하는 크레믈은 이번 세기의 새로운 독재의 축의 중심이 되었다. 애브릴 헤인스 미 국가정보국장은 최근 미 의회에서 행한 정보 위협 브리핑에서 전쟁에 필요한 여러 가지 요소 때문에 러시아가 “중국과 북한 및 이란에 장기적으로 여러 가지 양보를 하지 않을 수밖에 없었다. 그러한 양보로 인해 특히 국제적으로 오래 지켜져 온 핵확산금지의 규범을 약화시킬 가능성이 있다.” 헤인스는 이 4개 독재국가의 “군사, 경제, 정치, 정보 문제에 관한 협력과 교환 의지의 강화는 그들의 개별적인 각종 역량을 증대시키고 있다”고 덧붙였다. 21세기에 이런 독재의 축이 등장한 것은 미국의 국가안보를 이미 위협하고 있는 복합적인 각종 상황을 오로지 더욱 복잡하게 만들고 있을 뿐이다. 미국의 국가안보에 대한 위협 가운데는 다음과 같은 사태들이 포함된다. 중국이 남중국해를 군사화하고 있다. 북한이 핵 무력을 과시한다. 하마스가 미국 동맹국인 이스라엘을 공격한다. 이란은 핵능력과 탄도미사일 계획을 강화하고 앞잡이 테러 단체들을 지원한다. 그러나 이런 위협은 훨씬 더 다양하기까지 하다. 특히 규제가 없는 제5영역인 사이버 공간 내에서의 위협이 그렇다. 사이버 공간은 표현의 자유와 상업의 자유를 강화하는 힘의 증폭기로 작동한다. 미국의 민간부문은 사이버 범죄자들뿐만 아니라 또한 21세기 독재의 축을 이루고 있는 북한과 중국 및 러시아와 이란 정권들이 고용한 사이버 스파이들이 정조준하는 공격 표적이 되고 있다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com △ominous:불길한 △tectonic:영향이 크고 중대한 △saber rattling:무력 과시