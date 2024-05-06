[WT논평] History crushes idealism in its path

Liberal democracies usually don’t make war on each other, but there will always be people who want what other people have.



Such people will embrace the dictators, rogues and terrorists who will take power and go to war to conquer others. There will always be ideologies and religions that believe their destinies are to dominate the world.



Humanity’s natural state is not some idealized version of Western democracy; it is conflict and war.



The fall of the Soviet Union brought about the rise of Russian President Vladimir Putin. Mao Zedong’s death did not bring about a Chinese version of Western liberal democracy. China remains a totalitarian state, as does North Korea. The 1979 Iranian revolution brought about one of the world’s most odious and dangerous regimes.



History lumbers on, crushing idealism in its path. Mr. Putin’s Russia is, for now, the best example.



Mr. Fukuyama wrote, “There has been a steady decline in the quantity and quality of liberal democracies around the world for the past 18 years. Among the backsliders, no case is more serious than that of the United States.” He wrote correctly that U.S. institutions have been decaying for some time and are now at a major crisis point.



Mr. Fukuyama prescribes remedies, each one out of the progressive playbook and each utterly wrong. On his list are everything from the elimination of the Electoral College to greater limits on campaign financing.



In short, he wants to enable the Democrats to limit Americans’ constitutional freedoms. Mr. Fukuyama has expressed so well the common view of European and American elites.

역사는 진로에 있는 이상주의를 짓밟는다 제드 배빈(칼럼니스트) 자유민주주의 국가들은 일반적으로 서로 전쟁을 하지 않으나 다른 사람들이 가진 것을 원하는 사람들이 항상 존재할 것이다. 그런 사람들은, 권력을 잡고 다른 사람들을 정복하기 위해 전쟁을 벌이는 독재자들과 악당들 및 테러분자들을 포용하게 된다. 자기네가 세상을 지배할 운명이라고 믿는 이념이나 종교가 항상 존재할 것이다. 인간의 자연스러운 상태는 이상화된 서방 민주주의적 버전의 상태가 아니다. 그것은 충돌과 전쟁이다. 소련의 몰락으로 러시아 대통령 블라디미르 푸틴의 득세가 초래되었다. 마오쩌둥의 죽음은 서방식 자유민주주의의 중국식 버전을 실현하지 않았다. 중국은 여전히 북한처럼 전제국가로 남아 있다. 1979년 이란혁명은, 세계에서 가장 끔찍하고 위험한 정권들 가운데 하나를 불러왔다. 역사는 느리게 전진하면서 진로에 놓인 이상주의를 짓밟는다. 현재로서는 푸틴의 러시아가 가장 좋은 사례다. 후쿠야마는 이렇게 썼다. “지난 18년 동안 전 세계의 자유민주주의 국가들의 분량과 품질이 꾸준히 감소했다. 타락한 나라들 가운데서 미국보다 더 심각한 경우는 없다.” 미국의 각종 제도가 상당 기간 부패해 왔으며 현재는 대대적인 위기의 순간에 직면해 있다고 그는 올바르게 썼다. 후쿠야마는 여러 가지 해결책을 처방하고 있는데 모두 진보주의 각본에 입각한 그의 모든 해결책은 철저하게 틀렸다. 그의 해결책 목록은, 선거인단의 제거에서부터 선거운동 자금조달의 대폭적인 제한에 이르기까지 모든 것을 망라한다. 간단히 말해서 후쿠야마는 민주당이 미국인들의 각종 헌법상 자유를 제한할 수 있기를 원한다. 후쿠야마는 유럽과 미국 지도층 사람들의 공통적인 견해를 아주 잘 표현했다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com