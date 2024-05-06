[WT논평] A prelude to the demise of the Soviet empire (1)

In 1979, an expansionist Soviet Union invaded Afghanistan, the beginning of a bloody 10-year war with enormous casualties. In November 1986, Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev decided to withdraw all Soviet combat troops from Afghanistan by the end of 1988, publicly stating that Afghanistan had become “a bleeding wound.”



And by February 1989, all Soviet troops had been withdrawn from Afghanistan, followed by the fall of the Berlin Wall on Nov. 9, 1989.



What followed was a failed coup against Gorbachev in August 1991, with Ukraine and Belarus declaring their independence and Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Finland seeking international recognition as sovereign states.



On Dec. 25, 1991, Gorbachev resigned as president of the Soviet Union, with Boris Yeltsin taking over as president of a Russian state that was no longer a communist monolith.



That was the end of the Cold War. In 1999, Yeltsin resigned and passed the torch to Mr. Putin, who told the nation in 2005 that the collapse of the Soviet empire “was the greatest geopolitical catastrophe of the century.”



The defeat of the Soviets in Afghanistan was welcomed by many in China who remembered the summer of 1969 when the Soviet Union had 42 divisions - over 1 million troops ? on the border with China, threatening a nuclear strike against Chinese nuclear sites.



Indeed, that March, Chinese and Soviet forces clashed on Zhenbao Island on the Ussuri River, with both sides taking casualties. The conflict ended in two weeks, averting an escalation of hostilities with the potential use of nuclear weapons.

구소련 제국 종말의 서곡 (1) 조지프 R 디트라니(전 미 대북6자회담 특사) 1979년에 팽창주의 국가였던 구소련이 아프가니스탄을 침공했다. 이는 엄청난 사상자를 낸 10년 유혈전쟁의 시작이었다. 1986년 11월 구소련 지도자 미하일 고르바초프는 아프가니스탄이 “피를 흘리는 상처”가 되었다고 공개적으로 선언하고 모든 구소련 전투병력을 아프가니스탄에서 1988년 말까지 철수하기로 결정했다. 그리고 1989년 2월까지 모든 구소련군 부대가 아프가니스탄에서 철수했고 1989년 11월9일 베를린 장벽 붕괴가 뒤따랐다. 뒤이어 1991년 8월 고르바초프에 반대하는 쿠데타가 일어났으나 실패했고 우크라이나와 벨라루스가 독립을 선포했으며 에스토니아, 라트비아, 리투아니아, 핀란드는 국제사회에서 주권국가로 인정받는 길을 모색했다. 1991년 12월25일 고르바초프가 구소련 대통령직에서 사임하고 보리스 옐친이 러시아 국가의 대통령직을 장악했다. 이 나라는 더 이상 거대한 단일조직의 공산주의 국가가 아니었다. 그것이 냉전의 종식이었다. 1999년 옐친이 사임했고 횃불은 푸틴에게 전달되었다. 푸틴은 구소련 제국의 붕괴가 “금세기의 가장 큰 지정학적 재앙이었다”고 2005년 러시아 국민들에게 말했다. 구소련이 100만명이 넘는 42개 사단을 중국과의 국경에 배치하고 중국의 핵무기 진지를 핵무기로 공격하겠다고 위협했던 1969년 여름을 기억하고 있던 중국의 많은 사람은 아프가니스탄에서 구소련이 패배한 것을 환영했다. 실제로 그해 3월에 중국군과 구소련군 병력이 우수리강의 전바오섬에서 충돌하여 양측에서 사상자가 발생했다. 당시 무력충돌은 2주 만에 끝이 나서 양국이 핵무기를 사용할 가능성이 있었던 적대행위로 악화되는 사태를 피했다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com △monolith:거대한 단일 조직 △Zhenbao Island:전바오섬 △avert:피하다, 방지하다 △escalate:악화되다, 확대되다 △hostilities:적대행위