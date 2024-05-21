인간·AI 공존을 위해 기사입력 2024-05-21 18:50:15 기사수정 2024-05-21 18:50:14 글씨 크기 선택 가장 작은 크기 글자 한 단계 작은 크기 글자 기본 크기 글자 한 단계 큰 크기 글자 가장 큰 크기 글자 A man on a bicycle passes by a huge banner for the upcoming AI Seoul Summit and AI Global Forum in Seoul, South Korea, Monday, May 20, 2024. South Korea is set to host a mini-summit this week on risks and regulation of artificial intelligence, following up on an inaugural AI safety meeting in Britain last year that drew a diverse crowd of tech luminaries, researchers and officials. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man) 한국과 영국이 공동 주최한 인공지능(AI) 서울 정상회의 개막을 하루 앞둔 20일 서울 도심에 행사 개최를 알리는 대형 현수막이 걸려 있다. <연합> Copyrights ⓒ 세계일보 무단 전재 및 재배포 금지 연합 메뉴보기 페이스북 공유 트위터 공유 네이버 카카오톡 url 공유 페이스북 공유 카카오플친 공유 카카오스토리 공유