처참한 현장… 울먹이는 소년

EDITORS NOTE: Graphic content / TOPSHOT - Palestinians gather at the site of an Israeli strike on a camp area housing internally displaced people in Rafah on May 27, 2024, amid ongoing battles between Israel and the Palestinian Hamas militant group. Hamas and the Palestinian Authority said Israeli strikes on a centre for displaced people killed dozens near the southern city of Rafah on May 26, while the Israeli army said it had targeted Hamas militants. (Photo by Eyad BABA / AFP)/2024-05-27 17:37:55/

이스라엘군이 공습을 퍼부은 팔레스타인 가자지구 라파 서부 탈알술탄 난민촌에서 27일(현지시간) 소년이 잿더미로 변한 자동차와 폭격 잔해 앞에서 참담한 표정으로 울먹이고 있다.