[WT논평] An opportunity to deal a crushing blow to Iran (1)

Iran launched the largest attack using drones and missiles in the history of the Middle East recently, and it was swatted away with relative ease by the superior military technology of Israel, the U.S. and other nations.



Though ultimately a humiliating display of force from the mullahs, the scale of Iran’s attack has helped change the conversation from criticism of Israel over its prosecution of the war against Hamas to one more focused on the world’s largest state sponsor of terrorism.



That tone provides Israel, the U.S., and the West a limited opportunity to deal a crushing blow to Iran, but it will take courage, which is in short supply.



Now is not the time to attack Iran directly. Iran, as a sovereign state, must be treated in accordance with international law, even if its leaders refuse to abide by those conventions. It is, however, time to finally eliminate Hamas, Hezbollah, the Houthis, and the Iranian militias in Iraq, among other terrorists who have operated with impunity for decades.



These organizations are soldiers for Iran, and the regime has bet correctly that the U.S. and the West wouldn’t have the stomach to take them out. It’s time to kill the killers.



Since these well-known terror proxies of Iran are not state actors, sovereign nations like Israel and the U.S. have greater latitude to conduct military operations to eliminate them. The territory they occupy and operate from is under their control: not the control of the Yemeni or Lebanese governments, for instance.



Like Hamas, these organizations have been responsible for killing countless foreign nationals as they wage their contract jihad on behalf of the Iranian government.

이란에 치명타를 가할 기회 (1) 톰 베이실(칼럼니스트) 이란은 무인기와 미사일을 사용하여 최근의 중동 역사에서 가장 규모가 큰 공격을 개시했다. 그리고 이스라엘과 미국 및 다른 나라들은 우월한 군사기술로 비교적 쉽게 이란의 공격을 막아냈다. 이슬람 율법학자들의 무력과시가 결국은 굴욕을 당했지만, 이란의 공격 규모는 국제사회의 대화를 하마스에 대한 전쟁을 추진한 이스라엘에 대한 비판에서 세계 최대의 테러 후원국에 또 하나의 초점을 맞추는 방향으로 변화시키는 것을 도왔다. 이런 분위기는 이스라엘과 미국 및 서방이 이란에 치명타를 가할 수 있는 제한된 기회를 제공하고 있으나, 그러는 데는 용기가 필요할 것이며 서방세계에는 그런 용기가 부족하다. 지금은 이란을 직접 공격할 때가 아니다. 주권국가인 이란은 국제법에 따라 대접받아야 한다. 비록 이란 지도자들이 국제법의 규정 준수를 거부할지라도 그렇다. 그러나 수십 년 동안 처벌을 받지 않고 작전을 수행해온 다른 여러 테러분자들 가운데서도 하마스와 헤즈볼라 및 후티반군과 이라크 내의 이란 민병대를 제거할 때가 되었다. 이런 단체들은 이란의 병사들이며 이란 정권은 미국과 서방이 그들을 제거할 배짱이 없다고 확신하는데 이는 올바른 판단이다. 이제 살인자들을 죽일 때가 되었다. 이란의 이런 유명한 앞잡이 테러분자들은 국가 형태의 행위자들이 아니므로 이스라엘과 미국 같은 주권국가들은 그들을 제거하기 위한 군사작전을 수행할 수 있는 자유의 폭이 더 넓다. 그런 테러분자들이 점령하여 작전활동의 본거지로 삼는 영토는 예를 들어 예멘이나 혹은 레바논 정부의 통제를 받는 것이 아니라 그들의 통제 아래 있다. 하마스와 마찬가지로 이런 단체들은 이란 정부를 대신한 계약된 성전을 수행하는 과정에서 외국 국적을 가진 사람들을 수없이 살해한 책임이 있다. 오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com △swat:찰싹 때리다 △crushing:치명적인 △convention:관습, 협약