[WT논평] An opportunity to deal a crushing blow to Iran (2)

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo posited several months ago that it would be within the bounds of international law for the U.S. to use military assets in Mexico to track down and destroy the cartels that are themselves international terrorists that are killing Americans every day.



Given the Mexican government’s lack of operational control of swaths of its own territory, having ceded it to the cartels, the use of force would be justified.



Finally, wiping out Hezbollah, the Houthis and others in an overwhelming show of force would cripple Iran’s ability to attack Israel and other Middle East interests.



Western ships and planes and precision-guided munitions aren’t just paperweights. Russia and China will likely not come to the aid of terror groups even if they’re connected to their close ally.



Arab nations such as Saudi Arabia and others would welcome the ability to eliminate Iran’s proxies and marginalize the regime.



Though President Biden has refused to do it, choking off the Iranian economy is common sense. Restoring the sanctions and the Trump-era “maximum pressure” campaign needs to happen as well. But only eliminating the proxies will begin to end the cycle of Iranian violence.



Other G7 leaders are also dealing with the results of their own timidity facing both an emboldened Iran and Russia, its close ally.



A surprise coordinated show of overwhelming force in Yemen, Syria, Lebanon and Iraq is needed. Otherwise, Iran’s reign of terror will undoubtedly continue.



Without taking out these terror groups, there will be little change in the dynamics of the Middle East.

이란에 치명타를 가할 기회 (2) 톰 베이실(칼럼니스트) 전미 국무장관 마이크 폼페이오는 미국이 매일 미국인들을 살해하는 국제적인 테러분자들이기도 한 카르텔들을 추적하여 파괴하기 위해서 멕시코에서 군사적인 자산을 사용하는 것이 국제법의 범위 안에 있다는 것을 몇 달 전에 사실로 상정한 적이 있다. 멕시코 정부가 자국 영토의 일부 지역에 대한 작전상의 통제력이 없어서 그런 영토를 카르텔들에게 넘겨준 사실에 비추어볼 때 군사력의 사용이 정당화된다. 끝으로, 압도적인 군사력을 과시하여 헤즈볼라와 후티 반군 및 여타 단체들을 쓸어내는 것은 이란이 이스라엘과 다른 중동의 이해당사자들을 공격하는 역량을 심각하게 손상시킬 것이다. 서방의 선박과 항공기 및 정밀 유도 폭탄은 단순한 종이 누르개가 아니다. 러시아와 중국이 테러 단체들과 가까운 동맹국과 관계를 맺고 있을지라도 두 나라가 테러 단체들을 도와줄 가능성은 없다. 사우디아라비아와 다른 아랍 국가들은 이란의 앞잡이 단체들을 제거하고 이란 정권을 무력화시키는 역량을 환영할 것이다. 바이든 대통령은 그렇게 하기를 거부하고 있으나 이란 경제의 숨통을 조이는 것은 상식이다. 각종 제재조치와 트럼프 시대의 “최대 압박” 운동을 되살리는 조치 또한 필요하다. 그러나 단지 앞잡이 단체들을 제거하는 것은 이란의 폭력 행위 순환주기를 끝내는 조치의 시작일 뿐이다. 다른 G7 국가 지도자들 또한 이란 및 이란과 가까운 동맹국인 러시아 양국에 소심하게 대응한 결과에 대처하고 있다. 예멘과 시리아 및 레바논과 이라크에서 압도적인 군사력을 기습적으로 과시하기 위한 공조가 필요하다. 그렇지 않을 경우 이란의 공포정치가 계속되리라는 데는 의문의 여지가 없다. 이런 테러 단체들을 제거하지 않고는 중동의 역학관계에 별 변화가 일어나지 않을 것이다. 오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com △posit:사실로 상정하다 △swath:베어낸 한 구획 △marginalize:하찮은 존재로 만들다 △dynamics:역학관계