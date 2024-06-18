[WT논평] China is aligned with Russia, a pariah state

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping pledged a “new era” strategic partnership as rivals of the United States, “an aggressive Cold War hegemon sowing discord across the world.”



Mr. Xi, in his third term in power, and Mr. Putin, starting his fifth term in power, challenged the U.S.-led global order. Mr. Xi spoke of “pushing forward with changes that have not happened in 100 years.”



Mr. Putin has persuaded China to be Russia’s economic lifeline after Russia’s February 2022 invasion of Ukraine and the global condemnation and sanctions that ensued.



Although Russia is heavily sanctioned for its invasion of Ukraine, trade with China has increased exponentially, up more than 64% since 2021.



China provides Russia with cars, clothing, raw materials and other products. Of special concern are the dual-use products China provides to Russia for its war in Ukraine: machine tools and microelectronics, to the tune of about $300 million per month.



Hopefully, textbooks in China will accurately document for their students the role the U.S. had ? and continues to have ? in China’s economic development since 1978, the tense relationship China had with the Soviet Union, and China’s strategic cooperation with the U.S. that led to the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991.



The irony for many, aware of this contemporary history of U.S.-China relations, is that China is now aligned with a revanchist Russian Federation.



Yes, geopolitical issues between the U.S. and China must be discussed and resolved, like the tension in the South China Sea.



Hopefully, China will realize that cooperating with and enabling Russia, which is a pariah state, is not in China’s interest.

중국은 왕따 국가인 러시아에 동조한다 조지프 R 디트레이니(전 대북6자회담 미국 특사) 러시아의 블라디미르 푸틴 대통령과 중국의 시진핑 국가주석은 ‘세계 전역에 불화를 심고 있는 냉전의 공격적인 패권국가인’ 미국과 경쟁하는 ‘새 시대’의 러·중 전략적 동반자 관계를 공약했다. 집권 3기인 시진핑과 집권 5기를 시작하는 푸틴은 미국 주도의 세계 질서에 도전했다. 시진핑은 “100년 동안 일어난 적이 없는 여러 가지 변화를 추진하겠다”고 말했다. 러시아가 2022년 2월 우크라이나를 침공하고 뒤이은 세계적 비난과 제재를 당한 뒤 푸틴은 중국이 러시아의 경제적 생명줄이 되도록 설득했다. 러시아가 우크라이나 침공 때문에 심한 제재를 받았지만 중국과의 무역은 기하급수적으로 늘어나 2021년 이후 64% 이상 증가했다. 중국은 차량, 의류, 원자재, 여타 제품을 러시아에 제공하고 있다. 중국이 러시아의 우크라이나 전쟁을 위해서 공급하는 이중용도의 제품들이 특히 우려 대상이다. 즉 기계 공구류와 초소형 전자공학 제품이 그것인데 매달 무려 약 3억달러에 달한다. 중국의 여러 교과서가 자국 학생들을 위해서, 1978년 이후 중국의 경제발전에서 차지했고 지금도 계속되는 미국의 역할과 중국이 구소련과 유지했던 긴장관계 및 1991년 구소련의 붕괴로 이어진 중국과 미국의 전략적 협력을 정확하게 기술하기를 희망해 본다. 이러한 미·중관계의 현대사를 알고 있는 많은 사람들에게는, 중국이 지금 왕따 국가인 러시아 연방과 동조하고 있는 사실은 아이러니다. 그렇다. 남중국해의 긴장 같은 미·중 간의 여러 지정학적 현안은 논의를 통해 해결해야 한다. 왕따 국가인 러시아와 협력하여 능력을 갖도록 만드는 것은 중국의 국가 이익에 부합하지 않는다는 점을 중국이 깨닫기를 희망해 본다. 오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com