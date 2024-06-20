중국 해경, 남중국해서 필리핀 선박 검문… 도끼 위협도

This frame grab from handout video taken on June 17, 2024 and released by the Armed Forces of the Philippines Public Affairs Office on June 19 shows China coast guard boats (L) approaching Philippine boats (C) during an incident off Second Thomas Shoal in the South China Sea. The Philippine military said on June 19 the Chinese coast guard rammed and boarded Filipino navy boats in a violent confrontation in the South China Sea this week in which a Filipino sailor lost a thumb. China defended its actions, with its foreign ministry saying on Wednesday that "no direct measures" were taken against Filipino personnel. (Photo by Handout / ARMED FORCES OF THE PHILIPPINES-PUBLIC AFFAIRS OFFICE / AFP) / -----EDITORS NOTE --- RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / ARMED FORCES OF THE PHILIPPINES - PUBLIC AFFAIRS OFFICE" - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS/2024-06-20 11:44:56/ <저작권자 ⓒ 1980-2024 ㈜연합뉴스. 무단 전재 재배포 금지, AI 학습 및 활용 금지>
epa11424214 A handout photo made available by the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) shows a Chinese Coast Guard personnel with an axe during a Philippine rotation and resupply mission to the Second Thomas Shoal (Ayungin Shoal) in disputed waters of the South China Sea on 17 June 2024 (issued 20 June 2024). A statement from AFP Chief-of-Staff, Gen. Romeo Brawner Jr., said that 'The Chinese Coast Guard has no right or legal authority to interfere with our legitimate operations or damage our assets within our Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ). This reckless and aggressive behavior has caused bodily harm and constitutes a blatant violation of international maritime law, Philippine sovereignty, and sovereign rights.' EPA/ARMED FORCES OF THE PHILIPPINES/HANDOUT BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES
중국 해경선들이 17일(현지시간) 영유권 분쟁 지역인 남중국해 세컨드 토머스 암초(중국명 런아이자오) 인근에서 필리핀 해군 보급선(가운데)을 둘러싸고 검문하고 있다. 이 과정에서 생긴 충돌로 필리핀 해군 병사 1명이 중상을 입었으며, 중국 해경은 필리핀 보급선에 탑승해 총기 등을 빼앗은 것으로 전해졌다. 아래 사진은 필리핀 선박에 올라타려는 중국 해경이 도끼로 추정되는 흉기를 들어보이며 위협적인 태도를 취하는 모습.
<연합>