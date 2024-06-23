[WT논평] The Chinese army controls Huawei

The U.S. Border Patrol is encountering thousands of Chinese illegal immigrants. Between last October and April this year, the Border Patrol has encountered over 27,000 Chinese nationals.



Perhaps these are farmers sent here to find more agricultural land to grow soybeans. China already owns about 384,000 acres of U.S. soil, a 30% increase since 2019. China bought real estate assets near U.S. military bases.



According to a recent Defense Department report, China has 46 military firms and subsidiaries operating within U.S. borders disguised as civilian entities.



These developments are part of an obvious strategic plan: The Chinese Communist Party’s “military-civil fusion” program requires Chinese companies to share all technologies with the Chinese army.



Huawei Technologies secretly funds cutting-edge research at U.S. colleges and universities, gaining access to new data on biomedical diagnostics and lasers. And the Chinese army controls Huawei.



While influencing students, China also exerts its influence across various media platforms. In medicine, Chinese pharmaceutical companies supply 97% of U.S. antibiotics. About 80% of the active pharmaceutical ingredients used to make drugs in the U.S. come from China or countries that rely on Chinese production.



Too many American leaders are soft on China, partly because toeing the Communist Party line can be lucrative. Between 2019 and 2023, China spent more than $330 million on lobbyists. According to one national security expert, “China’s lobbying roster reads like a ‘who’s who’ of Washington insiders.”

중국군이 화웨이를 지배한다 릭 버먼(칼럼니스트) 미국 국경순찰대는 수많은 중국인 불법 이민을 대면하고 있다. 지난 10월부터 올해 4월 사이에 국경순찰대는 2만7000명의 중국 국적자들과 대면했다. 아마도 이들은 콩을 재배하기 위한 농토를 더 많이 찾기 위해 이곳에 보내진 듯하다. 중국은 미국의 토지 대략 38만4000에이커를 이미 소유하고 있는데 이는 2019년 이후 30%가 증가한 것이다. 중국은 여러 미국 군사기지 부근에 있는 부동산을 샀다. 최근의 미 국방부 보고서에 따르면, 중국은 미국 국경선 안에서 민간기관으로 위장한 군사 기업 및 자회사 46개를 보유하고 있다. 이런 사태 발전은 명백한 전략 계획인 중국 공산당의 “군사-민간 융합” 계획의 일부인데 이 계획은 중국 기업들이 모든 기술을 중국 군부와 공유할 것을 의무화하고 있다. 화웨이 기술 회사는 미국의 대학과 대학교의 첨단 연구에 비밀리에 자금을 제공하면서 생물의학 진단법 및 레이저에 관련된 새로운 자료에 접근할 권한을 얻고 있다. 그리고 중국 군부가 화웨이를 지배한다. 중국은 대학생들에게 영향력을 행사하는 한편 다양한 언론 플랫폼 전반에도 자국의 영향력을 행사한다. 의학 분야에서 중국의 제약회사들이 미국 내 항생제의 97%를 공급한다. 미국 내에서 제조되는 데 사용되고 있는 각종 제약 유효 성분의 대략 80%가, 중국 혹은 중국의 생산에 의존하는 국가들로부터 들어온다. 너무나 많은 미국 지도자가 중국에 관대한 태도를 취하는데 그 부분적인 이유는 공산당 노선의 추종이 큰 득이 될 수 있다는 데 있다. 2019년부터 2023년 사이에 중국은 미국 내 로비스트들에게 3억3000만달러 이상을 지출했다. 한 국가안보 전문가에 따르면 “중국의 로비명단은 워싱턴 내부자들의 ‘인명사전’을 방불케 한다.” 중국의 사회 기관, 군사 기관, 경제 기관들이 미국을 쓰러뜨리기 위해 전진 중이다. 오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com △entity: 독립기관 △biomedical diagnostics: 생물의학의 진단법 △pharmaceutical: 제약, 약학의 △toe the line: 시키는 대로 하다