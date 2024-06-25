[WT논평] The future for North Korea

Mr. Putin probably views enhanced relationship with North Korea as a positive development: help with weapons for the war in Ukraine and claiming an ally in his confrontation with the U.S. and NATO.



For North Korea, it is an ephemeral victory. It is aligned with a revanchist Russian Federation and a leader who is bent on recreating the Russian empire. What that translates into is a Russia that will persist with wars of aggression and resultant alienation from the international community.



Is this the future that Kim Jong Un envisions for North Korea? Is the technical assistance Russia currently provides worth aligning with a revanchist Russian Federation?



Since September 2023, when Mr. Kim met with Mr. Putin in Russia, there has been a flurry of senior-level meetings in Moscow and Pyongyang and continued North Korean weapons assistance to Russia.



This alliance with Russia may embolden Mr. Kim to do something provocative toward South Korea. It has also emboldened Mr. Putin to persist with his war in Ukraine, with the prospect that he won’t stop the war, regardless of the outcome.



This is the Russia with which North Korea is aligned. This is not what Kim Jong Un’s father and grandfather envisioned for North Korea.



It is not the future that will provide economic development assistance and greater security to North Korea and its people. It is not the future for North Korea that Mr. Kim was pursuing in his summits with Mr. Trump.



Indeed, this is the time for North Korea to reengage with the U.S. and continue to pursue the legacy of Mr. Kim’s father and grandfather ? normalization of relations with the U.S.

북한의 미래 조지프 디트라니(대북 6자회담 전 미국 특사) 아마도 푸틴은 북한과의 관계 강화를 긍정적인 사태발전으로 볼 것이다. 우크라이나 전쟁을 위한 무기를 지원받고 미국 및 나토와의 대치에서 동맹국이라고 주장하게 된다. 북한으로서는 그것이 일시적인 승리다. 북한은 영토회복주의자인 러시아연방 및 러시아 제국의 재창출에 전념하는 지도자에게 동조하고 있다. 그것이 의미하는 바는, 일련의 침략 전쟁을 계속하고 그 결과 국제사회에서 소외를 당하는 러시아다. 이것이 김정은이 북한을 위해서 구상하는 미래인가. 현재 러시아가 제공하는 기술적인 지원이 영토회복주의자인 러시아연방과 동조하는 것만큼 가치가 있을까. 김정은이 러시아에서 푸틴을 만났던 2023년 9월 이후 모스크바와 평양에서 일련의 고위급 회의가 열리는 소동이 벌어졌고 북한의 러시아에 대한 무기 지원이 계속됐다. 북한과 러시아의 이러한 동맹은 아마도 김정은을 대담하게 만들어 남한을 향한 어떤 도발을 하도록 만들 가능성이 있다. 북한과 러시아의 동맹은 또한 푸틴을 대담하게 만들어 결과에 상관없이 전쟁을 중지하지 않으리란 전망 속에 우크라이나 전쟁을 계속하게 만들었다. 이것이, 북한이 동조하고 있는 러시아다. 이것은 김정은의 아버지와 할아버지가 북한을 위해서 구상했던 것이 아니다. 그것은 북한과 그 주민들에게 경제 개발 지원과 안보의 강화를 제공하는 미래가 아니다. 그것은 김정은이 트럼프와의 정상회담에서 추구했던 북한의 미래가 아니다. 사실 지금은 북한이 미국을 다시 포용하고 김정은의 아버지와 할아버지의 유산 즉 미국과의 관계정상화를 추구할 때다. 오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com △enhanced:강화된, 향상된 △ephemeral:수명이 짧은 △translate into∼:∼으로 해석되다 △persist:끈질기게 계속하다