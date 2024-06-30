[WT논평] American CEOs who succumb to the lure of China (1)

American CEOs who succumb to the lure of China’s sweatshops, pollution havens and government subsidies inevitably lose not just their souls. They eventually surrender their companies.



Apple CEO Tim Cook and Tesla chief executive Elon Musk are just the latest in a long line of dupes now learning this harsh lesson ? a lesson they should have learned long ago from former General Electric CEO Jeff Immelt.



In 2001, China joined the World Trade Organization and immediately began to bludgeon blue-collar America with its weapons of job destruction ? theft of intellectual property, currency manipulation, massive government subsidies, state-owned enterprises, etc. Mr. Immelt took over the reins of GE that same year from the venerable Jack Welch and soon began offshoring GE production.



It was a big bet many American CEOs were making on China along with Mr. Immelt. But it was truly a sucker’s bet bound to go bust.



As a matter of mercantilist government policy ? it’s all there in state documents for any CEO to read ? China uses its honey pot of cheap labor, lax environmental regulations, and massive land, energy and other government subsidies to lure foreign capital and companies.



China’s quid pro quo, quite against WTO rules, is the forced transfer of an American company’s technology to nascent Chinese competitors in exchange for access to Chinese markets.



Once a Chinese competitor is sufficiently endowed with American technology, it will not only compete against that American company in Chinese markets. It will also challenge American companies in lucrative markets around the world.

중국의 유혹에 굴복하는 미국 CEO들 (1) 피터 나바로(칼럼니스트) 중국의 노동력 착취 현장과 공해의 천국 및 정부 보조금의 유혹에 굴복한 미국 최고경영책임자(CEO)들은 결국 그들의 영혼만 잃는 것이 아니다. 그들은 결국 자기네 회사를 내주고 있다. 애플 CEO 팀 쿡과 테슬라의 CEO 일론 머스크는 이 냉혹한 교훈을 지금 배우고 있는 사기당한 자들의 긴 줄에서 단지 신참일 뿐이다. 그들은 이 교훈을 제너럴일렉트릭의 CEO 제프리 이멀트로부터 오래전에 배웠어야 했다. 2001년에 중국은 세계무역기구(WTO)에 가입했고 지식재산 훔치기, 통화조작, 대규모 정부 보조금, 국가 소유 기업 등 미국의 일자리를 파괴하는 무기로 미국의 노동자들에게 즉각적으로 타격을 주기 시작했다. 이멀트는 존경받아 마땅한 잭 웰치로부터 같은 해에 제너럴일렉트릭의 경영권을 인계받아 오래지 않아 제너럴일렉트릭의 생산을 해외에 맡기기 시작했다. 이런 해외 생산 위탁은, 이멀트와 더불어 많은 미국 CEO들이 중국을 상대로 벌이고 있던 큰 도박이었다. 그러나 그 위탁 생산은 결국 파멸하게 되는 도박이었다. 중국 정부의 상업주의 정책의 속성상 중국은 외국 자본과 회사들을 유혹하기 위해서 값싼 노동, 느슨한 환경 규제, 방대한 토지, 에너지, 여타 정부 보조금을 꿀단지처럼 이용한다. 그런 것들은 모든 CEO들이 읽어볼 수 있도록 미 국무부가 만든 서류 속에 들어 있다. 중국 시장 접근을 교환조건으로 중국이 대가로 받는 것은 미국 회사들이 중국의 신흥 경쟁 기업들에게 기술을 강제로 이전하는 것인데, 이는 WTO의 규칙에 완전히 어긋난다. 일단 중국의 경쟁 기업이 미국 기술을 충분히 제공받으면 중국 시장에서만 미국 회사와 경쟁하는 것이 아니다. 중국 회사는 또한 전 세계의 수익성 높은 여러 시장에서도 미국 회사들에게 도전하게 된다. 오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com △succumb:굴복하다 △sweatshop:노동력 착취의 현장 △dupe:사기당한 사람 △bludgeon:강요하다, 패다 △venerable:존경할 만한 △go bust:파산하다