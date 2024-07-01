[WT논평] American CEOs who succumb to the lure of China (2)

Nor will this inevitable clash be fair. China uses any means necessary to give its national champions a leg up on ? and often a kick to the groin to - any American competitor foolish or greedy enough to produce on motherland soil.



Like GE before it, Apple and Tesla now have this grim mercantilist reality. Because Mr. Cook and Mr. Musk each directed the offshoring of the vast bulk of Apple’s and Tesla’s production to China, the companies are at the mercy of a merciless dictator in Xi Jinping.



Indeed, China’s national champion, Huawei, is pummeling Apple. To assist Huawei’s frontal and all-flank assault, China has banned its government officials from using iPhones. Mr. Xi’s autocrats are also aggressively leveraging Chinese nationalism to encourage its citizens to “Buy China” and shun foreign devil products like iPhones.



Not surprisingly, Apple is now looking at a double-digit loss of Chinese market share in 2024. Of course, it’s a zero-sum game, as Apple’s losses will be gains for Huawei and even smaller fish like Xiaomi.



Tesla faces its own eventual destruction with the sudden emergence of BYD. This is a formidable Chinese national champion weaned on China’s massive subsidies and its blatant theft of Tesla technologies and styles. BYD recently stunned the world by vaulting over Tesla to the top of electric vehicle production not just in China, but worldwide.



Mr. Musk’s Teslas are also undergoing a similar kind of xenophobic Chinese ban. Teslas are prohibited from entering Chinese military complexes or housing compounds on the flimsy grounds the cars will be used to spy on China.

중국의 유혹에 굴복하는 미국 CEO들 (2) 피터 나바로(칼럼니스트) 이런 필연적인 충돌은 또한 공정하지도 않다. 중국은 자기네 모국 땅에서 제품 생산을 할 정도로 어리석거나 혹은 탐욕스러운 모든 미국 경쟁 회사들보다 자국의 대표 기업들이 유리하도록 온갖 필요한 방법을 사용하는 데 종종 사타구니를 걷어차는 식의 불공정행위도 서슴지 않는다. 그 이전의 제너럴 일렉트릭처럼 애플과 테슬라는 지금 이런 혹독한 중상주의적인 현실에 직면해 있다. 쿡과 머스크가 각기 애플과 테슬라 제품 생산에서 대규모 물량의 중국 외주를 지시했기 때문에 이 회사들은 무자비한 독재자 시진핑의 자비만을 바라고 있다. 사실 중국의 국가 대표 기업인 화웨이는 애플을 난타하고 있다. 화웨이의 정면공격과 모든 방향의 측면공격을 돕기 위해 중국은 자국 정부 관리들의 아이폰 사용을 금지했다. 시진핑의 독재자들은 또한 자국 시민들이 “바이 차이나” 정책을 따르고 아이폰 같은 외국의 악마 같은 제품들을 기피하도록 격려하기 위해서 중국인들의 애국심을 적극적으로 이용한다. 애플이 중국 시장 점유율을 2024년에 두 자릿수로 상실할 것으로 지금 전망하는 것은 놀라운 일이 못된다. 물론 그것은 제로섬 게임이며 애플이 상실하면 화웨이와 심지어 피라미 같은 샤오미가 이득을 볼 것이다. 갑작스러운 BYD의 등장으로 테슬라는 그 나름의 궁극적인 파멸에 직면해 있다. BYD는 중국의 막대한 각종 정부 보조와 나름의 노골적인 테슬라 기술 및 스타일의 도둑질로 성장한 중국의 신흥 대표기업이다. BYD는 테슬라를 뛰어넘어 중국에서 뿐만 아니라 전 세계에서 최대의 전기차 생산 기업에 등극함으로써 최근 세계를 놀라게 했다. 머스크의 테슬라 또한 외국인 공포증에 입각한 비슷한 종류의 금지 조치를 겪고 있다. 테슬라의 모든 차량은 중국의 군사 복합단지나 혹은 주택지구에 들어가는 것이 금지되고 있는데 이는 테슬라 차량이 중국의 비밀을 빼내는 스파이 활동에 이용되리라는 얄팍한 근거에 따른 조치다. 오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com △offshoring:해외 업무위탁 △pummel:계속 때리다 △wean somebody on something:어릴 때부터 경험하게 하다 △vault over∼:∼을 뛰어넘다 △xenophobic:외국인 공포증의 △flimsy:얄팍한