[WT논평] American CEOs who succumb to the lure of China (3)

Arrogance and hubris are common threads that run from Mr. Immelt in the 2000s through Mr. Cook and Mr. Musk today. These master-of-the-universe Americans always assume they can outwit China’s gypsies, tramps and IP thieves.



In 2011, Mr. Musk, for example, laughed off BYD ― but he isn’t laughing now. Neither is Mr. Cook. Meanwhile, the ghost of the great Jack Welch spins in his grave every time he thinks about how Mr. Immelt destroyed both Welch’s legacy and the beautiful GE that Welch built.



Apple’s Tim Cook, in particular, try to subtly lobby my old boss, often through President Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, for relief from tariffs. Mr. Cook inevitably argued that Apple was “too big in China to tariff” and that the tariffs therefore brought the company great harm.



To Mr. Cook today, I would say, you should have been far more careful of what you asked of us. If you had done what Mr. Trump, then-U.S. Trade Representative Bob Lighthizer and I wanted, you would have steadily reduced your China exposure instead of doubling down to the point of putting your company at grave risk.



To protect his electric vehicle factory in Shanghai, the world’s largest, Mr. Musk has been a loud, kowtowing bull in the pro-China lobbying shop. Mr. Musk openly praises the butchers of Beijing.



Mr. Musk has also called for the subjugation of the vibrant democracy of Taiwan even as he uses his vast fortune and his social media platform, X, to thwart Xi Jinping’s nemesis Donald Trump in 2024. It remains an open question as to how one of the smartest and richest men on the planet can continue to be so stupid and devoid of ethical fiber.

중국의 유혹에 굴복하는 미국 CEO들 (3) 피터 나바로(칼럼니스트) 오만과 자만심은 2000년대의 이멀트로부터 오늘날의 쿡과 머스크를 공통적으로 관통하는 맥락이다. 이러한 우주의 주인을 자처하는 미국인들은 항상 그들이 중국의 집시들과 부랑자들 및 IP 도둑들보다 한 수 앞설 수 있다고 생각한다. 예를 들어 2011년에 머스크는 BYD를 우습게 보았으나 지금은 웃지 않는다. 쿡 역시 마찬가지다. 한편 웰치의 유산과 웰치가 구축한 멋진 제너럴 일렉트릭을 이멀트가 파괴한 과정을 생각할 때마다 훌륭한 잭 웰치의 유령은 자기 무덤 속에서 몸부림을 친다. 특히 애플의 팀 쿡은 세금 부담을 덜기 위해서 나의 옛 상관을 상대로 교묘한 로비를 시도하는데 종종 도널드 트럼프 전 대통령의 사위 재러드 쿠슈너를 통하는 경우가 많았다. 쿡은 애플이 “중국에서 관세를 부과하기에는 너무나 큰 기업이며” 따라서 관세가 자기 회사에 커다란 해를 끼친다는 주장을 불가피하게 내세웠다. 당신은 우리에게 요청한 사항에 훨씬 더 많은 주의를 기울였어야 마땅하다고 필자는 오늘날의 쿡에게 말하고 싶다. 만약 트럼프, 당시 미국 무역대표 밥 라이트하이저, 필자가 원한 사항을 당신이 이행했다면 당신은 당신 회사를 심각한 위험부담에 빠뜨리는 데 전력을 다하는 대신 당신의 중국 내 노출을 꾸준히 줄였을 것이다. 세계 최대 규모인 상하이의 자기 전기차량 공장을 보호하기 위해 머스크는 친중국 로비를 하는 마당에서 큰소리로 아첨하며 굽실거리는 황소 노릇을 했다. 머스크는 베이징의 도살자들을 공개적으로 찬양한다. 머스크는 또한 시진핑에게 천벌 같은 존재인 트럼프를 2024년에 좌절시키기 위해서 자신의 방대한 재산과 그의 소셜미디어 플랫폼인 X를 활용하는 가운데 대만의 활기찬 민주주의를 정벌하라고 촉구했다. 지구상에서 가장 현명하고 부유한 사람들 가운데 한 사람이 어떻게 그리 어리석은 짓을 계속하며 윤리적 품성이 부족할 수 있는가 하는 의문은 아직도 미결로 남아 있다. 오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com