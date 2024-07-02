세계일보
북상하는 베릴

This National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration satellite image taken at 10:50pm EDT shows hurricane Beryl, center, as it moves across the Caribbean on Monday, July 1, 2024. Hurricane Beryl has strengthened to Category 5 status as it crossed islands in the southeastern Caribbean. (NOAA via AP)

초강력 허리케인 ‘베릴’이 1일 오후 10시50분(현지시간) 카리브해 상공에서 북쪽을 향해 이동하는 모습.

<연합>


