총격 순간 아수라장

13일(현지시간) 미국 펜실베이니아주 버틀러 선거 유세장에서 도널드 트럼프 전 대통령이 피격당한 직후 이어지는 총소리에 놀란 지지자들이 총탄을 피하기 위해 몸을 바짝 수그리고 있다.

BUTLER, PENNSYLVANIA - JULY 13: Attendees duck from gunfire at a campaign rally for Republican presidential candidate, former U.S. President Donald Trump at Butler Farm Show Inc. on July 13, 2024 in Butler, Pennsylvania. Trump slumped before being whisked away by Secret Service with injuries visible to the side of his head. Butler County district attorney Richard Goldinger said the shooter and one audience member are dead and another was injured.