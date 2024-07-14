이스라엘, 가자 남부 인도주의 구역 공습… 피란민 등 최소 71명 사망 기사입력 2024-07-14 20:35:48 기사수정 2024-07-14 20:35:47 글씨 크기 선택 가장 작은 크기 글자 한 단계 작은 크기 글자 기본 크기 글자 한 단계 큰 크기 글자 가장 큰 크기 글자 epa11475523 Palestinians flee after an Israeli raid on the tents of displaced people in the Al-Mawasi area of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip, 13 July 2024. Since 07 October 2023, up to 1.7 million people, or more than 75 percent of the population, have been displaced throughout the Gaza Strip, some more than once, in search of safety, according to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), which added that the Palestinian enclave is 'on the brink of famine', with 1.1 million people (half of its population) 'experiencing catastrophic food insecurity' due to the conflict and restrictions on humanitarian access. EPA/HAITHAM IMAD/2024-07-13 19:33:18/ <저작권자 ⓒ 1980-2024 ㈜연합뉴스. 무단 전재 재배포 금지, AI 학습 및 활용 금지> 이스라엘군이 하마스 고위 지휘관을 사살하겠다며 팔레스타인 피란민이 몰린 가자지구 남부 도시 칸유니스 서쪽 해안 ‘인도주의 구역’ 알마와시 등을 공습한 13일(현지시간) 한 남성이 아이와 자전거를 들고 대피하고 있다. 가자지구 보건부는 성명을 통해 주민과 피란민 최소 71명이 숨지고 289명이 다쳤다고 전했다. <연합> Copyrights ⓒ 세계일보 무단 전재 및 재배포 금지 연합 메뉴보기 페이스북 공유 트위터 공유 네이버 카카오톡 url 공유 페이스북 공유 카카오플친 공유 카카오스토리 공유