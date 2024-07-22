[WT논평] A war against Western values (1)

Vladimir Putin’s Russia. Xi Jinping’s China. Ali Khamenei’s Iran. Al-Qaida. The Islamic State. These and other actors are waging a war on the West, a war against Western power and values.



Some Westerners are mounting a vigorous defense. Others are arguing ― vehemently and incessantly ― that the West is morally inferior to the rest of the world and therefore indefensible.



Douglas Murray’s new book, “The War on the West,” looks at the Westerners who denigrate the West. No greater threat exists, he writes, “than that which comes from people inside the West intent on pulling apart the fabric of our societies piece by piece.”



Anti-Westernism has been taken up energetically on American and European campuses and in much of the elite media. Mr. Murray points out that it has become common for bien-pensant academics to dismiss such Enlightenment philosophers as John Locke and David Hume as racists based on scant evidence.



At the same time, Karl Marx, whose racism was both virulent and consistent, gets a pass because he was a Marxist.



Anti-Westerners determinedly ignore progress. What’s more, they are either ignorant of or uninterested in racism elsewhere in the world. Clarissa Tan attempted to call attention to the prevalence of racial bias in Asia.



She noted, for example, that people like her, ethnically Chinese but with Western values, are derided as “bananas,” that is to say, “yellow on the outside but white on the inside.”



In Asia, too, “Racism against black people remains ingrained and commonplace,” Mr. Murray writes. This has become especially egregious in the growing number of African countries now dominated by “new Chinese masters” ostensibly engaged in economic development but, in reality, draining the continent’s natural resources.

서구 가치관에 대한 전쟁 (1) 클리퍼드 D 메이(민주수호재단 총재) 블라디미르 푸틴의 러시아. 시진핑의 중국. 알리 하메네이의 이란. 알카에다. 이슬람국가. 이들 및 다른 활동 세력들이 서방에 대한 전쟁을 벌이고 있다. 서방의 힘과 가치관에 대한 전쟁이다. 일부 서방 사람들은 활발한 방어를 강화하고 있다. 다른 사람들은 서방세계가 세계의 나머지보다 도덕적으로 열등하고 따라서 방어 불능이라고 끊임없이 격렬하게 주장하고 있다. 더글러스 머리의 새 책 “서방에 대한 전쟁”은 서방세계를 폄하하는 서방 사람들을 살펴본다. 존재하는 가장 큰 위협은 “우리 사회의 조직을 갈가리 찢으려고 작정한 서방 내부 사람들이 가하는 위협이다”라고 그는 쓴다. 반서방주의는 미국과 유럽의 여러 대학과 다수의 엘리트 언론매체 내부에서 열정적으로 다루어지고 있다. 전통 보수 학자들이 존 로크와 데이비드 흄 같은 계몽 철학자들을 별 근거도 없이 인종차별주의자로 일축하는 일이 다반사가 되었다고 머리는 지적한다. 그와 동시에 악랄하고 일관된 인종차별주의자였던 카를 마르크스는 마르크스주의자란 이유 때문에 무사통과된다. 반서방주의자들은 발전을 단호하게 무시한다. 그뿐만 아니라 그들은 세계 여타 지역의 인종차별에는 무지하거나 혹은 무관심하다. 클라리사 탄은 아시아에 만연한 인종적 편견에 주의를 환기시키려고 노력했다. 예를 들어 그녀는 자신처럼 서방의 가치관을 지닌 화교들은 “바나나” 즉 “겉은 노랗지만 속은 하얗다”고 조롱당한다고 지적했다. 아시아에서도 “흑인에 대한 인종차별이 보편적으로 뿌리 깊게 남아 있다”고 머리는 쓴다. 이런 풍조는 점증하는 아프리카 국가들 내부에서 특히 심하다. 이런 나라들은 오늘날 표면적으로는 경제개발에 종사하지만 사실은 아프리카 대륙의 각종 천연자원을 고갈시키고 있는 “새로운 중국인 주인들”의 지배를 받고 있다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com