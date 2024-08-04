[WT논평] In desperate times, law does not matter (1)

There’s a popular expression in Finland that best characterizes Russian President Vladimir Putin’s national security strategy: “In desperate times, law does not matter.”



Mr. Putin, of course, has never had any real respect for the rule of law, which he has brazenly violated to remain in power for over two decades.



But the onetime KGB agent now faces arguably the most desperate time of his presidency because of his unprovoked war on Ukraine.



Mr. Putin’s transformed Russia into a rogue pariah state, the capstone of which was his visit last month to Pyongyang.



Against the backdrop of a propaganda campaign designed to show that Russia is not diplomatically isolated, Mr. Putin sought to ensure fellow rogue pariah state North Korea would continue to supply the artillery he needs to rain down on Ukrainian civilians and strike a deal for North Korean engineering troops to help rebuild Russian-occupied cities in eastern Ukraine.



Mr. Putin traveled hat in hand to North Korea because he finds himself dependent these days on the goodwill of regime leader Kim Jong Un, just as he relies on Chinese President Xi Jinping and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for buying discounted Russian oil and natural gas, and on Iran’s Ayatollah Ali Khamenei for supplying drones to his army.



But most important, Mr. Putin hopes to pressure South Korea not to send arms to Ukraine by using North Korea as a proxy to dial up the cost of interfering in Russia’s military plans for Kyiv.



Legendary U.S. diplomat Max Kampelman, a renowned arms control negotiator, called out his Soviet counterparts for placing “ boulders in the road” in arms talks and then charging the U.S. and its allies to pay for their removal.

발악을 할 때는 법은 중요하지 않다 (1) 대니얼 N 호프먼(칼럼니스트) 핀란드에는 러시아 대통령 블라디미르 푸틴의 국가안보 전략의 특징을 가장 잘 나타내는 대중적인 표현이 있다. 즉 “발악을 할 때는 법은 중요하지 않다.” 물론 푸틴은 법의 통치를 실제로 존중한 적이 결코 없다. 그는 20년 이상 권력을 유지하기 위해 노골적으로 법의 통치를 침해했다. 그러나 한때 KGB의 요원이었던 그는 지금 이유 없는 우크라이나 전쟁으로 인해서 그의 대통령 재임 중 분명히 가장 발악적인 상황에 직면해 있다. 푸틴이 러시아를 국제사회에서 따돌림 받는 불량국가로 변모시킨 과정의 최고 성과는 지난달 그의 평양 방문이었다. 러시아가 외교적으로 고립되지 않았다는 것을 보여주기 위해서 고안된 선전운동을 배경으로 푸틴은 따돌림 받는 동료 불량국가인 북한이 그가 우크라이나 민간인들에게 퍼부을 필요가 있는 포탄을 계속 공급하도록 보장하고 북한의 공병부대가 동부 우크라이나에서 러시아가 점령한 몇몇 도시의 재건을 돕는 거래를 타결하는 길을 모색했다. 푸틴은 요즈음 할인된 가격의 러시아 석유와 천연가스를 팔기 위해 중국 국가주석 시진핑과 인도 총리 나렌드라 모디에게 의존하고 러시아군에 대한 무인기 공급을 이란의 아야톨라 알리 하메네이에게 의존하는 것처럼 북한 정권 지도자 김정은의 선의에 의존하는 사실을 깨달았기 때문에 굽실거리는 자세로 북한을 방문했다. 그러나 가장 중요한 것은, 푸틴이 러시아의 키이우에 대한 군사계획에 간섭하는 대가를 높이도록 북한을 앞잡이로 이용함으로써 한국에 압력을 가해 우크라이나에 무기를 보내지 않기를 바라는 점일 것이다. 군비통제 협상가로 유명한 전설적인 미국 외교관 맥스 캠플먼은 자신이 상대한 구소련의 협상자들이 군축회담의 “길에 바위덩이”를 갖다놓은 다음 제거 비용을 미국 및 동맹국들에게 떠넘긴다고 항의했다. 오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com