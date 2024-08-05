[WT논평] In desperate times, law does not matter (2)

Mr. Putin has taken that extortion tactic to a new level, but the Kremlin’s current “boulders” amount not to well-calculated gambits but to risky acts of desperation.



Mr. Putin knows that the stakes for the U.S. and our allies on the Korean Peninsula could not be higher. Buoyed by significantly increased trade with Russia, which has helped alleviate the pressure from painful international economic sanctions, Mr. Kim scrapped a long-standing policy of seeking peaceful reunification with South Korea while ramping up his nuclear ballistic missile program.



The relationship has already paid dividends: In March, Moscow vetoed a U.N. resolution to renew monitoring of North Korea’s violations of Security Council sanctions.



Russia’s newly signed mutual assistance treaty with North Korea will only encourage Mr. Kim to engage in even more provocative military action against South Korea and the U.S., increasing the risk of a perilous miscalculation on the divided, heavily armed peninsula.



A Russian intelligence officer once told me that for Mr. Putin, all that mattered was to survive today, even if that meant creating a bigger problem for tomorrow.



Given all that, the U.S. should respond by implementing a more comprehensive policy to deter and defend against Mr. Putin’s aggressive foreign policy.



That means strengthening our relationships with Japan and South Korea as a counter to North Korea; carrying on to the fullest extent possible support to Ukraine in its existential war against Russia; and seeking to drive a wedge between Mr. Putin nd his allies, particularly China, which likely does not appreciate Mr. Putin’s destabilizing provocations on the Korean Peninsula.

발악을 할 때는 법은 중요하지 않다 (2) 대니얼 N 호프먼(칼럼니스트) 푸틴은 그 갈취 전술을 새로운 차원으로 끌어올렸으나 크레믈의 현재 ‘바위덩이’는 잘 계산된 행동이 아니라 발악에서 나오는 위험부담이 따르는 행동이다. 한반도에 걸려 있는 미국과 우리 동맹국들의 이해관계가 더없이 크다는 사실을 푸틴은 안다. 국제적인 경제 제재의 고통을 완화하는 데 도움이 되고 있는 러시아와의 현저한 무역 증가로 기분이 좋아진 김정은은 한국과 평화적인 재통일을 하기 위해 오랜 기간 추구해온 정책을 폐기하고 핵탄도미사일 계획에 박차를 가하고 있다. 이러한 관계는 이미 배당금을 지불하고 있다. 3월에 북한의 안전보장이 사회 제재 위반 여부에 대한 감시조치를 갱신하기 위한 유엔 결의안에 모스크바는 거부권을 행사했다. 러시아가 새로 서명한, 북한과의 상호지원조약은 한국과 미국에 대한 도발적인 군사조치를 강화하는 데 몰두하도록 김정은을 부추길 따름이다. 이는 분단된 채 중무장한 한반도에서 위험한 계산착오의 가능성을 증가시킨다. 그것이 내일 더 큰 문제를 만드는 것을 의미할지라도 푸틴에게 오늘 가장 중요한 것은 살아남는 것이라고 러시아의 한 정보당국 관리가 필자에게 말한 적이 있다. 그 모든 것을 감안할 때 미국은 푸틴의 공격적인 외교정책을 저지하고 나라를 지키기 위해서 더욱 포괄적인 정책을 시행하는 것으로 대응할 필요가 있다. 그것은 다음과 같은 조치를 의미한다. 북한에 대항하는 수단으로 미국은 일본 및 한국과의 관계를 강화한다. 러시아에 맞서 생존의 전쟁을 치르고 있는 우크라이나에 가급적 최대의 지원을 계속한다. 푸틴과 그의 동맹국들, 특히 중국과의 사이에 쐐기를 박는 방법을 모색한다. 한반도의 안정을 깨는 푸틴의 도발을 중국은 달가워하지 않을 가능성이 있다. 오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com △gambit:행동, 수 △scrap:폐기하다 △ramp up:늘리다 △dividend:배당금 △counter:반대, 대응하다