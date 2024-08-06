[WT사설] EV owners want to go back to internal combustion

The administration is having a tough time deploying the electric vehicle chargers President Biden promised. Americans seeking to upgrade their reliable, gas-powered pickup trucks and SUVs are just not buying the new-fangled electric alternatives because, among other things, there’s nowhere to plug them in.



A brand-new McKinsey consumer survey confirmed the inconvenience is driving 46% of current EV owners to want to go back to internal combustion.



Mr. Biden saw this coming and allocated $7.5 billion for the construction of 500,000 charging stations way back in 2021. So far, seven stations have been completed.



According to the Energy Information Administration, 79% of America’s electricity is generated by fossil fuels or nuclear power. There’s less than a 15% chance any given EV charger’s juice comes from windmills and solar panels ― the only power sources approved by Greta Thunberg.



Lawmakers should also consider pausing EV tax credits and related grant programs until the industry can demonstrate the entire chain from the EV factory to the charging station is truly green ― that is, powered by locally sourced windmills and solar panels. Otherwise, EVs aren’t serving their true purpose of saving the planet.



This proposal wouldn’t impact the sale of cutting-edge EV technology. A study released recently by the Energy Institute at the University of California, Berkeley confirms the average EV buyer is so wealthy that handouts aren’t necessary.



Economists found the most privileged Americans have been the ones cashing $7,500 checks from Uncle Sam after adding a Tesla, Nissan Leaf, Chevy Volt to their four-car garage.

전기차 소유자들은 내연기관 복귀를 원한다 미행정부는 바이든 대통령이 약속한 전기차량 충전기를 배치하는 데 어려움을 겪고 있다. 자신의 믿을 수 있는 휘발유 동력의 픽업트럭과 SUV의 등급을 올리는 길을 모색하는 미국인들이 대안으로서 최신 유행하는 전기차량을 사지 않는 것은 무엇보다도 전기차량의 플러그를 꽂을 데가 없기 때문이다. 매킨지 소비자 조사의 최신 결과는 충전의 불편 때문에 현재 전기차량 소유자들의 46%가 어쩔 수 없이 내연기관으로 되돌아가기를 원한다는 사실을 확인했다. 바이든 대통령은 이런 사태가 올 것을 내다보고 2021년에 50만개의 충전소 건설을 위해 75억달러를 배정했다. 현재까지 7개의 충전소가 완공됐다. 에너지정보청에 따르면 미국 전기의 79%가 화석연료나 원자력으로 발전된다. 모든 전기차량 충전소의 에너지가, 그레타 툰베리가 승인한 단 두 가지 동력원인 풍력발전기와 태양 전지판에서 올 가능성은 15% 미만이다. 미 의회 의원들은, 전기차량 관련 산업이 전기차량 공장에서부터 충전소에 이르기까지 진정으로 환경보호를 한다는 것을 증명할 수 있을 때까지 전기차량 세금 공제와 관련 보조금 계획 또한 중단하는 조치를 고려해야 한다. 즉 해당지역에서 조달되는 풍력발전기와 태양 전지판의 전기를 동력원으로 삼는다는 것을 증명해야 한다. 그렇지 않을 경우 전기차량은 행성을 구한다는 진정한 본연의 목적에 도움이 되지 않는다. 이 제안은 첨단 전기차량 기술의 판매에 영향을 안 줄 것이다. 버클리 캘리포니아 대학교의 에너지 연구소가 최근에 발표한 연구는 평균 전기차 구입자는 부유하기 때문에 지원금이 불필요하다는 것을 확인했다. 미국의 최상위 특권층이 그들의 승용차 4대를 보관하는 차고에 테슬라, 닛산 리프, 세비 볼트를 추가한 다음 미국 정부가 주는 현금 7500달러를 지급받는 사실을 경제학자들이 발견했다. 오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com △new-fangled:신식의, 최신 유행의 △Greta Thunberg:환경운동가 그레타 툰베리 △tax credit:세액공제 △grant:보조금