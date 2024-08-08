월즈 손잡고 함박웃음 기사입력 2024-08-08 01:25:51 기사수정 2024-08-08 01:25:50 글씨 크기 선택 가장 작은 크기 글자 한 단계 작은 크기 글자 기본 크기 글자 한 단계 큰 크기 글자 가장 큰 크기 글자 epa11532115 Democratic presidential candidate US Vice President Kamala Harris (L) holds a campaign rally with her new running mate Democratic vice presidential candidate Minnesota Governor Tim Walz (R) at the Liacouras Center at Temple University in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA, 06 August 2024. Earlier, Harris announced Walz as her running mate for the 2024 presidential election and this is their first campaign event together. EPA/MICHAEL REYNOLDS/2024-08-07 09:13:41/ <저작권자 ⓒ 1980-2024 ㈜연합뉴스. 무단 전재 재배포 금지, AI 학습 및 활용 금지> 미국 민주당 대선후보인 카멀라 해리스 부통령(왼쪽)이 6일(현지시간) 펜실베이니아주 필라델피아의 템플대학교에서 열린 유세에서 부통령 후보로 지명한 팀 월즈 미네소타 주지사의 손을 잡고 환호하고 있다. 필라델피아=EPA연합뉴스 <연합> Copyrights ⓒ 세계일보 무단 전재 및 재배포 금지 연합 메뉴보기 페이스북 공유 트위터 공유 네이버 카카오톡 url 공유 페이스북 공유 카카오플친 공유 카카오스토리 공유