[WT논평] Making woman-beating an Olympic sport

Imane Khelif of Algeria is a man. He’s so manly, in fact, that in 2023, sporting officials with the Women’s World Boxing Championships in New Delhi dubbed him a man and wouldn’t let him fight in the women’s matches because he’s a man.



But that was 2023. Now it’s 2024 and according to Olympic powers-who-be, he’s not a man but a woman. And as such, he’s been allowed to box in the Paris Olympics women’s competition ― though “box” is a relative term. Woman-beating is the more truthful one.



Khelif defeated his female opponent, Angela Carini of Italy, in 46 seconds when he peppered her with such forceful blows she fell to her knees and quit, in tears, in insufferable pain from a punch to the nose.



Given Khelif is a man and Carini is a woman ― congratulations, International Olympic Committee. You have just made woman-beating an Olympic sport.



The LGBTQ insanity has been allowed to progress from the viewpoint that discrimination is unfair ― that LGBTQs shouldn’t be physically assaulted, for instance, simply because they choose to identify as someone they’re not ― to the argument that boys pretending to be girls should be allowed in female dressing rooms and bathrooms.



And once that case was made, the floodgates were opened for all kinds of chaos with genders: males in prisons were put with females; breastfeeding became chest-feeding ― so as to allow men masquerading as women the chance to further their delusions and pretend to nourish newborns from their bodies; women’s sports became infiltrated by males pretending to be females ― no doubt because they couldn’t compete with their fellow males.

여성 구타를 올림픽 스포츠로 만들기 셰릴 K 첨리(칼럼니스트) 알제리의 이마네 칼리프는 남자다. 사실 그는 너무나 남성다워서 2023년 뉴델리에서 개최된 세계 여자 권투 선수권 대회의 경기 임원들은 그를 남자로 지칭하여 그가 남자이기 때문에 여자 경기에서 싸우는 것을 허용하지 않았다. 하지만 그것은 2023년의 일이었다. 지금은 2024년이고 올림픽 실세들에 따르면 그는 남자가 아니라 여자다. 그래서 비록 “권투”라는 용어가 상대적인 의미를 지닌 말이기는 하지만 그는 파리 올림픽의 여자 경기에서 권투를 하는 것이 허용되었다. 여성 구타가 더욱 진실한 말이다. 칼리프는 상대 여자 선수인 이탈리아의 안젤라 카리니에게 대단히 강력한 연타를 퍼부어 안젤라가 코에 맞은 펀치로 인한 견딜 수 없는 고통 속에 눈물을 흘리며 무릎을 꿇고 경기를 중단하자 46초 만에 그녀를 패배시켰다. 칼리프가 남자이고 카리니가 여자인 사실에 비추어볼 때 국제올림픽위원회에 축하를 보낸다. 당신네는 방금 여성 구타를 올림픽 스포츠로 만들었다. 성소수자들의 미친 논리는 차별이 불공정하다는 관점에서 출발하여 여자인 척하는 남자들의 여자 탈의실과 여자 화장실 출입을 용납해야 한다는 주장으로 발전하는 것이 허용되었다. 예를 들어 단지 본인이 아닌 다른 누군가로 자신을 인식하는 편을 선택했다는 이유 때문에 성소수자들이 신체적인 공격을 받아서는 안 된다는 것이다. 그리고 그런 사례가 만들어지자 남녀 성별과 관련된 온갖 종류의 혼란을 방출하는 수문이 열렸다. 교도소에서는 남자들이 여자들과 함께 수감되었다. 유방으로 영양을 공급하는 것은 가슴으로 영양을 공급하는 것이 됨으로써, 여자로 가장한 남자들이 자기네 망상에 더 빠져들고 자기네 신체로 신생아들에게 영양을 공급하는 것을 가장할 기회를 허용했다. 동료 남성들과 경쟁할 수 없다는 의심의 여지없는 이유로 여자를 가장한 남자들이 여성 스포츠에 침투하게 되었다. 오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com