Algerian boxer Imane Khelif identifies as a woman, but the claim is disputed. The International Boxing Association says a DNA test revealed XY chromosomes, which would mean the women’s welterweight finalist is biologically a man.



A second questionable Olympic bout involved Lin Yu-ting of Taiwan, who also failed the IBA’s chromosome test and defeated a woman.



People can watch the footage and judge for themselves. But that hasn’t stopped the promoters of radical gender ideology from denying there is any reason for concern. They blast the IBA because its leadership has ties to Russia, and it is an article of modern liberal faith that anything Russian is bad.



The IOC abandoned objective sex-verification tests in 1999, and it has a track record of corruption of its own. French police raided Olympic organizer offices over bribery allegations just last year.



The left is all too happy to turn a blind eye to the inherent unfairness of allowing biological males to dominate girls’ and women’s sports. It’s a reckless policy that raises serious safety issues.



In 2022, former high school volleyball player Payton McNabb was severely injured by a ball spiked in her face at an estimated 70 mph by a biological male player on the other team.



A new Rasmussen poll found nearly three-quarters of voters think it’s wrong to allow males who pretend to be female to compete in girls’ and women’s athletics.



“There will be no men playing in women’s sports when we’re elected,” Donald Trump vowed after learning of Miss Carini’s forfeit. This madness must stop before someone gets hurt.

생물학적 남자들이 여자 스포츠를 지배한다 알제리 권투선수 이마네 칼리프는 성별이 여자로 인정되었으나 그 주장에 이의가 제기되고 있다. 국제권투연맹은 DNA 시험이 XY 염색체를 밝혀냈다고 말하는데 이는 이 여자 웰터급 결승진출자가 생물학적으로 남자라는 것을 의미한다. 두 번째로 문제가 되는 올림픽 권투 경기는 대만의 린위팅이 관련되고 있다. 린위팅 역시 국제권투연맹의 염색체 검사에서 실패했으며 여자 선수를 패배시켰다. 사람들은 경기 영상을 보고 스스로 판단할 수 있다. 그러나 그것은 과격한 성 이데올로기 옹호자들이, 걱정할 어떤 이유도 부정하는 사태를 막지 못했다. 그들은 국제권투연맹 지도부가 러시아와 연루되었다는 이유로 맹렬히 비난하고 있으며 러시아와 관련된 모든 것은 나쁘다는 것이 현대 진보파 신념의 조항 가운데 하나다. 국제올림픽위원회는 1999년에 객관적인 성별 검증 시험을 포기했으며 이 위원회는 자체적인 부패의 이력을 갖고 있다. 프랑스 경찰이 바로 작년에 뇌물수수 혐의에 따라 올림픽 조직위원회 사무실을 급습했다. 좌파는 생물학적인 남자들이 여자 스포츠 종목을 지배하도록 허용하는 데 따르는 본질적인 불공정성을 너무나 기꺼이 외면하고 있다. 그것은 심각한 안전 문제를 제기하는 무모한 정책이다. 과거 고등학교 배구 선수였던 페이튼 맥냅이 상대 팀의 생물학적인 남자 선수가 그녀의 얼굴에 시속 112㎞로 추산되는 공을 내리꽂아서 심각한 부상을 당한 사건이 2022년에 발생했다. 새로운 라스무센의 여론조사는 유권자들의 근 4분의 3이 여자인 체하는 남자들이 여성 운동선수들과 경쟁하도록 허용하는 것은 잘못이라고 생각하는 사실을 밝혀냈다. 카리니의 기회박탈을 알고 난 다음 도널드 트럼프는 “우리가 선출되었을 때 여성의 스포츠에서 경기하는 남자들은 없을 것이다”라고 맹세했다. 누군가 다치기 전에 이런 미친 짓은 중지되어야 한다. 오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com △finalist:결승전 출전자 △promoter:옹호자 △inherent:타고난, 내재하는 △reckless:무모한 △spike:찌르다