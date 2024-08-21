정치적 파워 입증한 오바마 부부 기사입력 2024-08-21 20:14:29 기사수정 2024-08-21 20:14:28 글씨 크기 선택 가장 작은 크기 글자 한 단계 작은 크기 글자 기본 크기 글자 한 단계 큰 크기 글자 가장 큰 크기 글자 CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - AUGUST 20: Former U.S. President Barack Obama (L) gestures to former first lady Michelle Obama as he arrives to speak on stage during the second day of the Democratic National Convention at the United Center on August 20, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. Delegates, politicians, and Democratic Party supporters are gathering in Chicago, as current Vice President Kamala Harris is named her party's presidential nominee. The DNC takes place from August 19-22. Joe Raedle/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by JOE RAEDLE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)/2024-08-21 12:34:33/ <저작권자 ⓒ 1980-2024 ㈜연합뉴스. 무단 전재 재배포 금지, AI 학습 및 활용 금지> 20일(현지시간) 버락 오바마 전 미국 대통령(왼쪽)이 일리노이주 시카고 유나이티드센터에서 열린 민주당 대선 후보 선출을 위한 전당대회 둘째 날 연설을 위해 무대에 오른 부인 미셸 오바마를 소개하고 있다. <연합> Copyrights ⓒ 세계일보 무단 전재 및 재배포 금지 연합 메뉴보기 페이스북 공유 트위터 공유 네이버 카카오톡 url 공유 페이스북 공유 카카오플친 공유 카카오스토리 공유