[WT논평] Iran has been humiliated by the Haniyeh killing

Last month’s killing of Ismail Haniyeh, the Hamas leader targeted in an Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps guesthouse in Tehran, could lead to a larger regional war.



The Haniyeh killing enabled Israel to eliminate a key enemy and to collect a debt of honor from Iran for the Iranian missile and drone attack in April.



Unlike the “retaliation equation” between Israel and Hezbollah, the “humiliation equation” cannot be predicted. Humiliation may cause the Iranians not to “think properly.”



For Iran, this disaster raises important questions: To what extent has the IRGC been penetrated by Israel, and was this bomb a one-off, or are other bombs planted in Iran?



As Iran’s leaders plan their retaliation on Israel, they will try to answer these questions, as they will determine how Israel and possibly the U.S. respond.



Ali Younis, Iran’s former intelligence minister, expressed concern that “all the officials of the Islamic Republic should be worried about their lives.” This negligence to Mossad has allowed it to strike and threaten the Islamic Republic. If the IRGC is infiltrated with Israeli agents, then the regime may be vulnerable to being overthrown.



Clearly, Iran has been humiliated by the Haniyeh killing and feels compelled to retaliate against Israel. When and how are still questions. How Israel would respond to any action is also in question.



There is also the additional factor that has been added to the equation ― humiliation ― which has been called the single most underappreciated force in international relations. Israel knows that in the face of humiliation, rational considerations tend to melt away.

이란은 하니야 살해로 굴욕을 당했다 에이브러햄 와그너(칼럼니스트) 테헤란의 이슬람 혁명수비대 영빈관에 있던 하마스 지도자 이스마일 하니야를 지난달 표적 살해한 사건은 더 큰 지역 전쟁으로 이어질 수 있다. 이스라엘은 하니야 살해로 핵심적인 적을 한 명 제거하고 4월에 이란이 가했던 미사일 및 무인항공기 공격에 대한 명예의 빚을 청산하는 것이 가능했다. 이스라엘과 헤즈볼라 사이의 “보복 차원”과 달리 “굴욕 차원”은 장래 예측이 불가능하다. 굴욕으로 인해서 이란 사람들은 “적절하게 생각하지” 못할 수가 있다. 이란으로서는 이번 재난이 중요한 몇 가지 의문을 제기한다. 이스라엘은 이란 혁명수비대에 어느 정도 범위로 침투했으며, 이번 폭탄은 단발성 사건인가 아니면 다른 폭탄이 여러 개 이란 안에 심어져 있는가. 이란 지도자들은 이스라엘에 대한 보복을 계획하고 이스라엘 및 만에 하나 미국의 대응 방식을 결정하는 과정에서 이런 의문에 대한 해답을 얻기 위해 애를 쓸 것이다. 이란의 정보장관을 지낸 알리 유니스는 “이슬람 공화국의 모든 관리들이 자기 목숨을 걱정해야 하는 사태”에 대한 우려를 표시했다. 이란은 모사드에 소홀함으로써 모사드가 이슬람 공화국에 타격을 가하고 위협하는 사태를 허용했다. 만약 이슬람혁명수비대에 이스라엘의 첩보요원들이 침투했을 경우 이란 정권은 전복될 위험에 취약해질 수 있다. 분명히 이란은 하니야의 살해로 굴욕을 당했고 이스라엘에 보복하지 않을 수 없다고 느낀다. 때와 방법은 아직 의문의 대상이다. 이란의 행동에 이스라엘이 어떻게 대응하느냐 또한 의문이다. 이러한 차원에 추가해야 할 요소, 즉 국제관계에서 가장 저평가된 단일한 힘으로 불리는 굴욕 또한 존재한다. 굴욕에 직면하면 합리적인 고려가 녹아 없어진다는 사실을 이스라엘은 안다. 오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com △collect a debt:빚을 회수하다 △humiliation:굴욕