[WT논평] Iran could acquire nuclear weapons directly from North Korea (1)

As tension in the Middle East increases, with the likelihood that Iran will strike out at Israel for killing Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, a more widespread war in the region has become more likely. Iran aligned with North Korea, a proliferator of missile and nuclear technologies.



Iran looked to North Korea for conventional weapons assistance during its war with Iraq in the 1980s. In the 1990s, North Korea provided Iran with ballistic missile assistance for Iran’s medium-range ballistic missiles.



Iran is a threshold nuclear weapons state. According to the International Atomic Energy Agency, Iran is enriching uranium at the 60% purity level while denying IAEA monitors access to suspected nuclear weapons sites in Iran.



Indeed, if there is an imperative for Iran to acquire nuclear weapons, knowing the IAEA and the international community are watching their nuclear weapons-related activities closely, having an ally in a nuclear North Korea is a good default option.



Clearly, that means Iran could acquire nuclear weapons or the fissile material for a dirty bomb directly from North Korea for its use against Israel or any other adversary. Or Iran can pass the nuclear weapon or fissile material to one of its proxies - Hamas, Hezbollah or the Houthis - for use against Israel or another enemy.



Under the cover of darkness, in the early hours of Sept. 6, 2007, Israeli F-15s entered Syrian airspace and bombed a nuclear reactor at Al Kibar, Syria. Silence followed for a few months, until the U.S. government and the IAEA confirmed that the Al Kibar site was a nuclear reactor, a gas-cooled, graphite-moderated nuclear reactor like North Korea’s nuclear reactor in Yongbyon, North Korea.

이란은 북한으로부터 직접 핵무기를 취득할 수 있다 (1) 조지프 R 디트라니(전 미 대북 6자회담 특사) 하마스 지도자 이스마일 하니야 살해를 이유로 이란이 갑자기 이스라엘을 공격할 가능성이 있는 가운데 중동에서 긴장이 증가함에 따라 보다 폭넓은 전쟁이 중동에서 벌어질 가능성이 높아지고 있다. 이란은 미사일과 핵무기 기술을 확산시키는 북한과 공동전선을 펴왔다. 이란은 1980년대에 이라크와 전쟁을 할 때 재래식 무기 지원과 관련하여 북한에 의지했다. 1990년대에 북한은 이란의 중거리 탄도미사일을 위해 탄도미사일 지원을 이란에 제공한 바 있다. 이란은 핵무기 보유 직전에 있는 나라다. 국제원자력기구에 따르면, 이란은 이 기구 소속 사찰요원들이 이란 내의 핵무기 개발 시설로 의심되는 장소에 접근하는 것을 거부하는 가운데 순도 60% 수준의 우라늄을 농축하고 있다. 실제로 국제원자력기구와 국제 사회가 이란의 핵무기 관련 활동을 면밀하게 감시하고 있다는 사실을 아는 이란이 핵무기를 획득해야 할 긴급한 필요가 있을 경우 핵무기를 보유한 북한을 동맹국으로 삼는 것은 자동선택되는 옵션으로서 훌륭하다. 분명히 그것은 이란이 이스라엘 혹은 다른 어떤 적에게 사용하기 위해 북한으로부터 직접 핵무기 혹은 더러운 폭탄용 핵분열 물질을 얻을 수 있다는 것을 의미한다. 혹은 이란은 핵무기 혹은 핵분열 물질을 앞잡이 단체들인 하마스, 헤즈볼라, 후티반군 중 하나에게 넘겨서 이스라엘이나 혹은 다른 적에게 사용하도록 만들 수 있다. 2007년 9월6일 이른 시간의 어둠을 틈탄 이스라엘의 F-15 편대가 시리아 영공에 진입하여 시리아의 알키바르에 있던 원자로를 폭격했다. 알키바르의 시설이 북한의 영변 원자로와 동일한 가스 냉각 및 흑연감속 원자로란 사실을 미국 정부와 국제원자력기구가 확인할 때까지 몇 달 동안 침묵이 뒤따랐다. 오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com △strike out at:맞서 행동하다, 갑자기 덤비다 △aligned with-:-와 공동전선을 펴다 △look to:기대하다 △imperative:긴요한 것, △default option:자동 선택되는 옵션 △graphite-moderated:흑연감속