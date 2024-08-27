[WT논평] Iran could acquire nuclear weapons directly from North Korea (2)

In April 2007, Meir Dagan, director of Mossad, Israel’s intelligence agency, traveled to Washington and briefed national security adviser Steve Hadley and Vice President Dick Cheney about Israel’s detection of Al Kibar and North Korea’s assistance in the construction of this nuclear reactor, with photos of the official in charge of North Korea’s nuclear reactor at Yongbyon standing next to the leader of the Syrian Atomic Energy Commission.



This clearly was a case of North Korea providing technical and material support to Syria for the construction of a nuclear reactor for one purpose: nuclear weapons.



North Korea’s assistance to Syria for this nuclear reactor, however, reportedly started years earlier, at a time when North Korea was engaged with the U.S. and others (China, South Korea, Japan and Russia) in Six-Party Talks negotiations.



Indeed, in September 2005, a joint statement committed North Korea to dismantle its nuclear weapons and nuclear programs in exchange for economic development assistance, security assurances, a discussion of civil nuclear energy assistance and a path to normalization of relations.



The irony, however, was that North Korea was prepared to put that progress in jeopardy to assist Syria with the construction of a nuclear reactor for nuclear weapons.



The current situation is starkly different. North Korea ceased negotiating with the U.S. and South Korea a few years ago. Indeed, North Korea has been in a race to build more sophisticated nuclear weapons and ballistic missiles to deliver them, while refusing to talk to the U.S. or South Korea, whom they view as the principal enemies. Moreover, North Korea is more closely aligned with Russia, China and Iran.

이란은 북한으로부터 직접 핵무기를 취득할 수 있다 (2) 조지프 R 디트라니(전 미 대북 6자회담 특사) 이스라엘 정보국인 모사드 국장인 메이어 다간은 2007년 4월에 워싱턴을 방문하고 국가안보보좌관 스티브 해들리와 부통령 딕 체니에게 알 키바르 및 북한의 원자로 건설 지원을 적발한 사실에 관해 알려주었다. 이때 다간은 시리아 원자력 위원회 회장 옆에 서 있는 북한 관리의 사진을 제시했는데 이 북한 관리는 북한의 영변 원자로 책임자였다. 이것은 한 가지 목적 즉 핵무기를 위한 원자로 건설을 위해서 북한이 시리아에 기술적, 물질적 지원을 제공한 사례가 분명했다. 그러나 북한이 알 키바르의 원자로 건설을 위해서 시리아를 지원한 것은 그보다 몇 해 전인 것으로 알려졌다. 즉 북한이 미국과 다른 나라들 즉 중국, 한국, 일본, 러시아 등과 6자회담 협상에 참여하고 있던 시기에 시작되었다. 2005년 9월에 나온 공동성명은, 북한의 경제개발을 지원하고 북한의 국가 안보를 보장하며 북한에 민간용 핵에너지를 지원하는 방안을 협의하고 미국과의 관계를 정상화하는 길을 받는 대가로 북한이 자국의 핵무기 및 핵 계획 폐기를 약속하도록 한 것이 사실이다. 그러나 시리아의 핵무기 개발용 원자로 건설을 지원하기 위해서 북한이 자국의 6자회담 협상 과정을 위험에 빠뜨릴 준비와 각오가 되어 있었다는 점은 역설이다. 현재 상황은 완전히 다르다. 북한은 몇 년 전에 미국 및 한국과의 협상을 중단했다. 북한이 수준 높은 핵무기와 그것을 운반할 탄도미사일의 생산을 서두르고 있는 것이 사실이다. 그와 더불어 북한은 주된 적국으로 간주하는 미국이나 혹은 한국과의 대화를 거부하고 있다. 그뿐만 아니라 북한은 러시아, 중국, 이란과 공동전선을 펴면서 동맹관계를 더욱 강화하고 있다. 오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com