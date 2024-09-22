[WT논평] Marriage is on the decline

Marriage is on the decline everywhere. The institution seems destined to go the way of the dodo. Now, barely 50% of adults live with a spouse ― the lowest percentage ever recorded.



In 1960, 45% of adults 18 to 24 (prime childbearing years) were married. By 2016, that figure had fallen to 6%, and with it our fertility rate, which is well below replacement level.



Even more than open borders, the left has a vested interest in the disappearance of marriage and the family.



Married couples are more future-oriented. They think about the impact of policies not just on their own lives but those of their children and grandchildren. That makes them naturally more conservative.



The left’s war on marriage and the family started with Karl Marx, who considered marriage legalized prostitution and slavery for women. In 1848, in The Communist Manifesto, Marx called for the abolition of the family.



From Marxism-Leninism to cultural Marxism, the left has always viewed marriage and the family as chief obstacles to the revolution. The bond between husband and wife undercuts loyalty to the collective.



Marriage affects everything. Married couples are healthier, happier, safer and more prosperous than their single counterparts. They also create the best environment for raising children.



The woke mob hates marriage and the family for the same reason Lenin did: because they provide an alternative to the all-encompassing state.



The future of civilization depends on fighting for marriage. To do that effectively, we must first understand that its decline isn’t accidental but carefully orchestrated to advance the revolution.

결혼이 쇠퇴하고 있다 돈 페더(칼럼니스트) 결혼이 모든 곳에서 쇠퇴하고 있다. 이 제도는 멸종한 도도새의 길을 갈 운명인 것으로 보인다. 지금 성인의 겨우 50%만이 배우자와 살고 있는데 기록된 최저 비율이다. 1960년에는 가임 전성기인 18세와 24세 사이의 성인 45%가 결혼했다. 2016년에는 그 숫자가 6%로 떨어졌고 이런 하락과 더불어 우리의 출산율도 떨어졌는데 현재 출산율은 인구보충 출생률보다 훨씬 낮다. 결혼과 가족이 사라지는 데 걸려 있는 좌파의 기득권은 국경 개방보다 훨씬 더 크다. 결혼한 한 쌍은 더욱 미래 지향적이다. 그들은 각종 정책이 자기네 인생에 미치는 영향만을 생각하는 것이 아니고 자기네 자녀들과 손자들의 인생에 미치는 영향도 생각한다. 그런 태도로 인해서 결혼한 사람들은 자연스럽게 더욱 보수적으로 된다. 결혼과 가족을 상대로 한 좌파의 전쟁은 카를 마르크스로부터 시작되었다. 그는 결혼을 합법화된 매춘이자 여성의 노예화로 간주했다. 1848년 ‘공산주의 선언’에서 마르크스는 가족의 폐지를 촉구했다. 마르크스·레닌주의에서부터 문화적인 마르크스주의에 이르기까지 좌파는 항상 결혼과 가족을 혁명의 주된 장애물로 간주했다. 남편과 아내 사이의 유대관계가 공동집단에 대한 충성심을 약화시킨다. 결혼은 모든 것에 영향을 미친다. 결혼한 커플들은 싱글인 상대들보다 더욱 건강하고 행복하며 더욱 안전하고 더욱 번영한다. 그들은 또한 자녀 양육을 위한 최선의 환경도 만든다. 깨시민을 자처하는 무리는 레닌과 같은 이유로 결혼과 가족을 미워한다. 왜냐하면 결혼과 가족이, 모든 것을 아우르는 국가의 대안을 제시하기 때문이다. 문명의 미래는 결혼을 위한 투쟁에 달려 있다. 효과적 투쟁을 위해 우리는 결혼의 쇠퇴가 우연한 현상이 아니고 혁명을 진전시키기 위해 세밀하고도 은밀한 막후 공작의 결과란 점을 먼저 이해할 필요가 있다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com