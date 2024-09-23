[WT논평] Machines are replacing people (1)

Robots are rapidly taking over many tasks that people thought impossible for a machine to do ? including written content that appears in newspapers and elsewhere.



Think about jobs that you had in the past that can or soon will be done by machines. All of that miserable work was automated long ago.



Much manufacturing, like auto assembly, has long been automated, and transportation is becoming increasingly automated by self-driving trucks and passenger vehicles.



With each wave of machines replacing people, there are always claims that there will be no jobs in the future ? yet new jobs always appear.



In England, in 1811, a rebellion began of textile workers ? known as Luddites ? who feared the new textile factories were destroying their jobs. Over time, the name has come to mean a person opposed to labor-saving new technologies.



The U.S. is faced with a curious situation where there is a so-called labor shortage, yet the labor force participation rate has been falling since March 2000 after having risen for most of the previous 30 years.



There is no labor shortage; there is merely a shortage of people with the requisite skills willing to work for the wages businesses are offering.



Many people are choosing leisure over work because the financial benefits they receive from not working exceed the after-tax benefits and the loss of freedom from having a regular job.



Traditionally, about 90% of men aged 25 to 54 were in the labor force. Teenagers and young adults still in school have always had lower labor force participation rates than adults.

기계가 사람을 대신한다 (1) 리처드 W 란(세계경제성장연구소 총재) 글로 쓰여 신문과 다른 곳에 등장하는 콘텐트를 포함하여 기계가 하는 것이 불가능하다고 사람들이 생각했던 다수의 업무를 로봇이 빠르게 인수하고 있다. 기계가 할 수 있거나 혹은 조만간에 하게 되는, 과거에 사람이 했던 여러 가지 일을 생각해 보자. 그 모든 비참한 일은 오래전에 자동화되었다. 자동차 조립 같은 많은 제조업이 오래전에 자동화되었고 수송은 자율주행하는 트럭과 승용 차량에 의해서 점점 더 많이 자동화되고 있다. 기계가 사람을 대신하는 추세가 파도처럼 밀려드는 가운데 미래에는 일자리가 없을 것이라는 주장이 항상 나온다. 그러나 새로운 일자리는 항상 나타난다. 1811년 영국에서는 러다이트 운동으로 불리는 반대운동을 직물 노동자들이 시작했다. 그들은 새로운 직물 공장들이 자기네 일자리를 파괴할 것을 두려워했다. 시간이 지남에 따라 이 명칭은 노동 절약적인 신기술에 반대하는 사람을 의미하게 되었다. 미국은 소위 노동력이 부족한 기묘한 상황에 직면하고 있다. 그러나 ‘노동참여율’은 그 이전 30년의 대부분 기간 동안 올라간 다음 2000년 3월 이후 계속 떨어지고 있다. 노동력 부족은 없다. 기업들이 제시하는 임금에 일할 용의가 있는, 필요한 기술을 갖춘 사람들이 부족할 뿐이다. 많은 사람은 일하는 것보다 노는 편을 선택하고 있다. 왜냐하면 그들은 일하지 않음으로써 받는 재정적 혜택이, 정규직업을 가질 때 세금 공제 후의 혜택보다 많은 데다 자유도 잃기 때문이다. 전통적으로 25세에서 54세 사이의 남성 가운데 대략 90%가 노동력에 편입되었다. 10대 청소년들과 아직 학교에 다니는 젊은 성인들은 일반 성인들보다 노동참여율이 항상 낮았다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com △miserable:비참한 △rebellion:반대, 저항 △Luddite:기계화 반대운동가, 신기술 반대자 △labor force participation rate:노동력인구비율, 노동참여율 △requisite:필요한