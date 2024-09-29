[WT논평] AI and robots will be able to do almost all jobs (1)

A colleague, who is a fine economist, had been doing work on monetary issues and mentioned to me that by using ChatGPT he was able to improve and speed up his work product. So I decided to give it a try, and I asked ChatGPT to “write a 700-word essay about Richard Rahn’s views on taxing capital gains.”



The result was astounding. Within seconds, the computer wrote a very fine essay, correctly presenting my arguments and those of critics, all drawn from the many papers and articles I have written on the topic over more than four decades.



I then asked it to write an essay about my work regarding the size of government and economic growth. Again, within seconds, I was presented with an excellent essay ? perhaps better and more complete than I could write now ? even though it was all based on things I had written over the years.



After experimenting further with ChatGPT, I concluded that it is useful and reasonably accurate in dealing with questions and topics where there are many papers for it to draw from (such as the problem with capital gains taxes or the optimum size of government), and almost useless and not very accurate in dealing with topics that have limited source material, such as the biographies of people who are not famous.



Wikipedia is much more useful for such inquiries. Many companies are developing specific-use as well as general-use AI programs and tools, and as a result, AI’s usefulness and accuracy are growing at an exponential rate and probably will continue to do so for years to come.



Elon Musk and others have argued that eventually, AI and robots will be able to do almost all jobs, so increasingly, people will “go to work” only out of the pleasure they get from a job rather than as a financial necessity.

AI와 로봇이 거의 모든 작업을 할 수 있게 될 것이다(1) 리처드 W 란(세계경제성장연구소 총재) 금융 문제 일을 해온 훌륭한 경제학자인 필자의 동료 한 사람이 챗GPT를 사용하여 자기 업무 결과를 개선하고 속도를 올릴 수 있었다고 필자에게 말해 주었다. 그래서 필자는 시험해 보기로 결정하고 ‘자본이득의 과세에 대한 리처드 란의 견해를 다룬 700단어짜리 글을 쓰라’고 챗GPT에 요청했다. 그 결과는 놀라웠다. 컴퓨터는 나와 비판자들의 주장을 정확하게 제시한 매우 훌륭한 글을 몇 초 안에 썼다. 언급된 주장은 모두 필자가 40년 이상 그 주제에 관해 쓴 다수의 논문 및 기사에서 인용되었다. 필자는 이어서 정부의 규모와 경제성장에 관한 나의 작업에 관한 글을 쓰라고 챗GPT에 요청했다. 다시 몇 초 안에 훌륭한 글이 제출되었다. 그 글의 내용이 모두 필자가 과거에 쓴 글에 기초를 두기는 했으나 필자가 지금 쓸 수 있는 것보다 아마도 더 훌륭하고 완벽할 것이다. 챗GPT를 추가로 실험해 본 다음 필자는 자본이득세나 혹은 정부의 적합한 규모 같은 문제처럼 인용할 논문이 다수 존재하는 문제 및 주제를 다루는 데는 챗GPT가 유용하고 상당히 정확하다는 결론을 내렸다. 그리고 유명하지 않은 사람들의 전기 같은, 원자료가 제한된 주제를 다루는 데 있어서는 거의 쓸모가 없고 아주 부정확하다는 결론도 내렸다. 그런 조사에는 위키피디아가 훨씬 더 유용하다. 많은 회사들이 일반용도와 더불어 특정용도의 인공지능 프로그램 및 도구를 개발하고 있으며, 그 결과 인공지능의 유용성과 정확도가 기하급수적으로 증가하고 있으며, 아마도 앞으로 여러 해 동안 발전은 계속될 것이다. 일론 머스크와 몇몇 사람들은 결국 인공지능과 로봇이 거의 모든 직장 일을 할 수 있게 될 것이며, 따라서 점점 더 사람들은 재정적인 필요성보다는 오로지 일에서 얻는 즐거움 때문에 ‘출근할’ 것이라고 주장했다. 오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com